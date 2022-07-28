With about a week to go before L-L League football media day, and with heat acclimatization practices set to begin Aug. 8, here are a couple of gridiron notables to pass along …

ROAD WARRIORS: Got some clarification about Warwick’s stadium issues from new Warriors’ athletic director Earl Hazel, who is settling into his new gig this summer. Because of ongoing construction in and around Grosh Field on Warwick’s campus in Lititz, the Warriors have just three home games currently on their schedule: Aug. 20 in a scrimmage game vs. Carlisle; Sept. 16 in the Section 2 opener vs. Conestoga Valley; and Oct. 28 in the regular-season finale, a Section 2 scrum vs. Governor Mifflin. The issue is seating, or lack thereof, as new bleachers need to be installed in the stadium complex. The Carlisle scrimmage is a go, because it’s a scrimmage, and Hazel isn’t expecting a big crowd for a 10 a.m. scrimmage in late August. The CV game is also a go; Hazel said the school district will be bringing in extra portable bleacher seats for the battle against the Buckskins, giving Warwick at least one home game in the regular season on its slate. As for the Governor Mifflin game … Hazel said that one is still a work in progress. Bringing in extra portable seats might work, depending how far along the construction is going. He said playing the game at a neutral site might also be an option. For now, the game remains on the schedule as Warwick hosting. But stay tuned. Other than the CV game in Week 4, the Warriors’ other seven regular-season games, for now, will be on the road. Pack snacks, guys. Plenty of snacks.

FINAL 4: Wilson multi-purpose senior standout Cam Jones, who returned four punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns last fall, when the Bulldogs captured the Section 1 flag and went to the D3-6A championship game, has announced the final four colleges on his recruiting checklist: Holy Cross, Richmond, Army and Navy. Jones also has an offer from Buffalo, and he’s visited Penn State, Temple and Virginia Tech.

FINAL 6: Exeter senior O-line thumper Anthony Caccese has 22 scholarship offers, and he announced his final six on his wish-list, including Delaware, William & Mary, UMass, Army, Holy Cross and Kent State. The powerful 6-6, 270-pounder, who has already committed to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, was an All-Berks performer last season. This fall, he’ll be a key cog for reigning D3-5A champ Exeter, which will be thinking big in the Section 2 race.

TOUGH BREAKS: Octorara is coming off its best season in program history. In 2021, the Braves won a program-best eight games, finished second in the Section 4 race, and went to the D3-4A playoffs for the first time since joining the L-L League in 2018. But when Octorara gathers for its first heat acc practice on Aug. 8, it will be minus two key contributors. Paulie Murray, a hard-nosed defender and ball-hawking linebacker, will be on the sidelines, lost for the season with a knee injury. Skipper Jed King — the only coach Octorara football has ever known — had Murray listed as one of his quarterbacks in his preseason notes, so he was ticketed to take on an even larger offensive role this fall. Second, sure-handed wideout Corey D’Antonio — who had four TD receptions in a Week 7 win over Elco last year — moved out of the district. He’s now at nearby Oxford. No Murray. No D’Antonio. But Octorara is still hoping to build off last year’s momentum and keep the train churning.

A NICE PROBLEM TO HAVE: When Conestoga Valley opens camp under first-year coach Jon Scepanski, the Buckskins will have not one, not two, but three experienced quarterbacks on their roster. Senior Macoy Kneisley (70-of-142 for 1,215 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT in 2021), junior Liam Cheek (11-of-22 for 111 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT) and sophomore Garrett Daniels (7-of-16 for 71 yards, 0 TD, 4 INT) all took ample snaps for CV last fall. Kneisley is the incumbent starter; he took over the full-time gig in his sophomore season. But now Cheek and Daniels have some varsity time under their belts as well. It will be interesting to see what Scepanski — unveiling his new-look Pistol Wing-T scheme in Witmer this off-season — does with his trio of signal-callers.

THIS AND THAT: The last time someone not named Wilson or Manheim Township didn’t win it outright or at least share the Section 1 championship was back in 2003. That team? Reading, in its final season in the L-L League before jumping ship to the Berks League. The Red Knights, who shared that crown with McCaskey, are back in the L-L League this fall. Their Section 1 opener is against … Wilson, in Week 4. The Bulldogs and the Streaks have been involved in every Section 1 championship since 2004. … Vet Exeter coach Matt Bauer (93-52 heading into his 14th season) needs seven victories for 100 in his career.

