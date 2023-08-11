More news and notables as the 37 L-L League football teams put the finishing touches on a week of heat acclimatization practices …

1. Was thumbing through the scrimmage schedules — because why not? — and noted that the Section 1 combatants aren’t messing around with their scrimmage dates on Aug. 19: Manheim Township, fresh off a trip to the D3-6A title game, is at Manheim Central, the reigning D3-4A runner-up … Cedar Crest, which always gives everyone fits in Section 1, is at Central York, one of the top guns in D3-6A circles … Reigning Section 1 champ Hempfield, a D3-6A semifinalist a year ago, is at Central Dauphin, which is one of the most successful programs in all of D3 … Penn Manor is at Elizabethtown, which zoomed into the D3-5A playoffs last year … Wilson — the snarling Bulldogs have now strung together 47 non-losing seasons in a row in West Lawn, dating back to 1963 — will welcome longtime D1 kingpin Coatesville … McCaskey is at Executive Education Academy in Allentown, and the Raptors are the reigning D11-2A champs … Reading will get a different look from a D2 squad when West Scranton comes calling. … Much more on the scrimmages next week. But those Section 1 matchups … wow.

2. When Manheim Central hosts Manheim Township for that juicy scrimmage throw-down next Saturday, keep an eye on the Barons’ linebackers. Graduation was not kind to that unit; all-stars Nick Haas (101 tackles, 2.5 sacks last year), Rocco Daugherty (90 tackles, 2 INT last year) and Kahlen Watt (72 tackles, 3.5 sacks last year) all departed. Daugherty repped Manheim Central in the Big 33 game earlier this spring. Three players with 10-plus tackles last fall are back in the ‘backer mix: Brodie Daugherty (18 tackles), Owen Eichelberger (11 tackles) and Bryce Armold (10 tackles) all got some snaps there in 2022. Armold, who rushed for 2,242 yards with 34 TD bolts last fall, is expected to see more time at LB this time around. More names to know: Luke Miller (2 tackles last year), Hunter Garber (1 tackle last year), Noah Templin, Bryce Godshall and Dylan Werner are all vying for LB time in the Barons’ D rotation. Keep an eye on that area moving forward.

3. Glad to see former Lampeter-Strasburg kicker Matthew Wright find another home in the NFL. The Pioneers’ former booter signed on the dotted line with the Carolina Panthers this week. He’s also kicked for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs. In his NFL career, Wright has drilled 40 field goals — including a game-winning 53-yarder for Jacksonville to beat the Miami Dolphins at the horn in 2021 — and 35 extra points.

