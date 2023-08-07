Dhamir Wesley is used to hearing comments about his size. They’ve come from teammates, opponents and even parents for as long as he can remember.

One time, when he was playing baseball, some questioned if he belonged on the field.

“They were always like, ‘Check his birth certificate; he can’t be in this league’,” Wesley said. “My mom literally had to bring it to a couple of my games. People wouldn’t believe I was my age.”

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound tight end and defensive end still stands above most of his peers, even as he enters his senior season at Penn Manor.

What once caught the eye of anyone sitting in a lawn chair at a youth sporting event now captures the imaginations of college football coaches.

Wesley has emerged as a Division I recruit. Delaware and Villanova already made offers. Power Five schools are expressing interest.

Recruiters stop by Millersville and take photos of Wesley standing in a doorway for a frame of reference. Front, back, side. Then the coaches return to their schools and share the information.

“Dhamir,” Penn Manor coach John Brubaker said, “has taken plenty of doorway shots.”

Wesley has bulked up as the seasons have passed. He’s now viewed as a possible offensive lineman in college, which has increased the number of teams that are interested in him.

Brubaker knew right away that Wesley had a chance to become a player at the next level. The potential can’t be ignored.

“It definitely was on our minds,” Brubaker said. “At that point, it was like, ‘How hard is the kid going to work?’ Working has never been an issue for him.”

Wesley was a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One first team tight end and second team defensive end last season. He caught 18 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns while making 33 tackles on defense.

Opponents must deal with a superior athlete with good hands who’s a large target in the passing game. They must also find a way to block Wesley as an edge rusher. It’s a rare skill set.

“He always knows what he’s doing and he’s so big,” said senior Mikey Hollister. “He’s almost always open. It’s so hard to guard him. How big he is, how fast he moves and how crisp his routes are is really impressive to me.”

Football was always on Wesley’s radar because members of his family played. He was too heavy to join teams before middle school. His first exposure to the sport came in seventh grade.

Success quickly followed. He was able to push the other kids around.

“It was usually pretty easy when I was younger,” Wesley said. “I didn’t have to do any hand movements. I would just go through them.”

Wesley tested himself at big man camps over the past two months. Brubaker said his two-way standout didn’t miss Penn Manor’s football gatherings and weight room sessions. The Comets, who finished 5-5 last season, are hoping to challenge Manheim Township, Wilson and Hempfield in Section One.

“The amount of dedication and devotion he put in this summer was very impressive,” Brubaker said. “He had a busy summer and he didn’t use excuses for anything. I like that about him.”

Hollister was once Wesley’s teammate on those baseball teams. The 5-foot-5, 142-pound running back, whose best sport is lacrosse, was the smallest kid in the lineup while Wesley was the biggest.

They’ve become good friends as they enter their final year of high school.

“You would not know that he’s a Division I athlete,” Hollister said. “He’s so chill. It’s just fun being around him.”

Wesley dreams of playing major college football and landing a scholarship. That’s all but certain as Penn Manor prepares for its Week 1 matchup against Conestoga Valley at Millersville University on Aug. 25.

“My family always knew I was meant for big things because of how big I am and how athletic I am,” Wesley said. “It has pressured me to be my best. I’m blessed to have them backing me up.”

Penn Manor’s big man on campus is about to find a bigger stage. That’s always been where he belongs.