The race for District 3 power points hits the finish line this coming weekend, once all of the Week 10 games become final and the results take a spin in the district’s trusty calculator.

Heading into Friday’s action, 11 L-L League teams are safely inside the bubble to snag playoff bids, and two local teams are hanging on by a thread and need wins and help to make the postseason.

Here’s the lowdown …

CLASS 6A

(8 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Manheim Township (6-3) is No. 5 and Wilson (6-3) is No. 7. … Wilson welcomes Township on Friday for the Section 1 finale; the Bulldogs clinch the section crown outright with a win, and the Blue Streaks get a piece of the section pie with a victory. … The gut hunch is that they’re both safe to make the bracket, but Wilson might need some help if Township wins Friday. Stay tuned.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Hempfield (5-4) is No. 9 and the first team out, Penn Manor (5-4) is No. 12, Cedar Crest (4-4) is No. 13 and McCaskey (2-7) is No. 15.

NOTES: Defending champ Central York (9-0) is on the 1-line, followed by Harrisburg (8-1), CD East (7-2) and reigning runner-up York (7-1). … Hempfield is at Penn Manor on Friday, and the Black Knights need a victory and help to pop the bubble and get to the 8-line. The last team currently in is Carlisle (6-3); the Thundering Herd play at CD East on Friday. If Hempfield wins, and if CD East wins, the thinking is that Hempfield will nab no worse than the eighth and final seed. Again, stay tuned. … Things are bound to happen here with Township playing at Wilson, Carlisle playing at CD East, and No. 6 Central Dauphin playing at No. 10 Cumberland Valley. This we do know: Hempfield is going to need a win and help to get in.

CLASS 5A

(14 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Manheim Central (8-1) is No. 3 and Warwick (5-4) is No. 9. … Central hosts 4A No. 4 Cocalico on Friday, while Warwick is at 5A No. 21 Conestoga Valley. … Warwick was awarded a forfeit victory over Solanco, which had to cancel its Week 8 game vs. the Warriors because of coronavirus issues. That gave Warwick five victories, and the Warriors will need a dub over CV to solidify a seed. … Central might — might — need a win over Cocalico to finish no worse than No. 3. … No. 4 Spring Grove (7-1) finishes up at No. 8 South Western (6-3) so there’s still a lot to hash out in 5A. Sit tight. Positioning is key here because the objective in 5A is to avoid Governor Mifflin as long as possible and yes, everyone is very wary of that.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Ephrata (5-4) is No. 17, Solanco (3-6) is No. 19, Elizabethtown (3-6) is No. 20, Conestoga Valley (3-6) is No. 21 and Lebanon (0-9) is No. 29. … Ephrata was the bubble team here last week, but fell to 4A No. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg to slip in the rankings. The Mountaineers are now a long shot to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 1987. … Solanco is at E-town on Friday.

NOTES: Governor Mifflin (6-0) is No. 1, Shippensburg (9-0) is No. 2 and Spring Grove is No. 4. … Mifflin has had three tilts bagged because of coronavirus issues — including one game against L-L League outfit Cedar Crest — and the high-powered Mustangs finish up Friday at 4A No. 1 Berks Catholic. Circle that one. … Shippensburg will go for a 10-0 regular-season run Friday at home vs. 4A No. 11 Greencastle-Antrim (4-5). … At the bottom of the bracket, No. 14 Lower Dauphin (5-3) is trying to fend off No. 15 New Oxford (5-4); LD is home with Palmyra, while NO welcomes West York.

CLASS 4A

(10 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Lampeter-Strasburg (8-1) is No. 3, Cocalico (6-3) is No. 4, Donegal (6-2) is No. 9 and Octorara (7-2) is No. 10, and currently the last team in. … L-S routed Ephrata 63-7 last week, and fell from No. 1 to No. 3. Interesting. Berks Catholic (6-3) beat winless Muhlenberg and jumped the Pioneers back up to the 1-line. Bishop McDevitt (7-1) also leapfrogged L-S after beating Red Land. … Not a numbers cruncher, but Octorara appears to be safe, even right on the 10-line; if the Braves can beat 3A No. 8 Northern Lebanon on the road, they’ll safely be in for their first D3 playoff appearance. … L-S hosts Lebanon, Donegal welcomes 3A No. 6 Lancaster Catholic, and Cocalico has a showdown game at 5A No. 3 Manheim Central, so there are still a lot of puzzle pieces to wedge in here.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Reigning runner-up Elco (3-5) is No. 14 and Garden Spot (3-5) is No. 15. … Elco is at 3A No. 9 Annville-Cleona and Garden Spot hosts Ephrata on Friday.

NOTES: Don’t etch these rankings in cement just yet; Berks Catholic hosts 5A No. 1 Governor Mifflin and No. 5 Conrad Weiser (7-2) has to play at 3A No. 1 Wyomissing on Saturday. And No. 8 Big Spring (7-2) has a date Friday at 3A No. 5 Middletown. How L-S dropped from 1 to 3 after winning against a ranked 5A team still boggles the mind. Oh well …

CLASS 3A

(8 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Lancaster Catholic (4-5) is No. 6 and Northern Lebanon (4-5) is directly on the bubble at No. 8. … Catholic is at 4A No. 9 Donegal and NL hosts 4A No. 10 Octorara on Friday. The Vikings could use a win to sew up a spot.

OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE: Annville-Cleona (3-5) is No. 9 and Pequea Valley (1-7) is No. 14. … A-C hosts 4A No. 14 Elco and PV is at 2A No. 2 Columbia on Friday.

NOTES: Two L-L League teams battling it out for the eighth and final spot here, with NL and A-C both facing tricky games Friday. Schuylkill Valley (2-7) is No. 10 and ready to pounce, but the Panthers have a tough game Friday at No. 3 Hamburg (5-3). … Rampaging Wyomissing (9-0) is No. 1, and will go for a 10-0 run vs. Conrad Weiser. … Boiling Springs (8-1) is No. 2 and West Perry (4-5) is No. 4. Only three teams in this classification have a winning record.

CLASS 2A

(4 teams qualify)

INSIDE THE BUBBLE: Columbia (7-1) is No. 2. The Crimson Tide, riding a 5-game winning streak, hosts Pequea Valley on Friday, and clinch the outright Section 4 championship with a victory.

NOTES: Reigning runner-up York Catholic (8-0) sticks and stays on the 1-line, Upper Dauphin (7-1) is No. 3 and Susquenita (5-3) is No. 4. Baring something incredibly wacky, that should be your bracket right there.

