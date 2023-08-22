The 2023 football season can’t get here fast enough for Manheim Central.

The Barons did a lot of great things last fall, including 11 victories and a trip to the District Three Class 4A title game — while lighting up plenty of scoreboards and stuffing the stat sheet on a weekly basis along the way.

And several of the players who put up said crooked numbers are coming back this fall for Central, which should have some payback on its mind.

Two stinging setbacks from 2022 should motivate this crew:

A gut-punch, last-second 21-17 loss at home in Week 10 against Exeter, when the Eagles picked off a goal-line stand pass to clinch the Section Two title. And a 40-0 setback against Bishop McDevitt in the district championship game, when the Barons were blanked for the first time since 2011 — a span of 142 games.

“Our expectation every year is to win the section,” Central coach Dave Hahn said. “And I feel like we have some pieces to get there. We have to retool our line on both sides of the ball and get them ready to play. And we have to work on our linebacker play.”

“But,” Hahn continued, “no excuses.”

Sounds like the Barons mean business. And with the key pieces they have coming back, Central should be thinking big. Really big. That’s how they always roll in Manheim, of course. But this year feels a little different.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Two • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Dave Hahn (ninth season, 80-19) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2022 results: 11-2 (5-1 L-L) • Key players returning: RB-LB-KR Brycen Armold, WR-DB Sonny Callahan, WR-DB Kadin Dabich, RB-LB Brodie Daugherty, C-DT Jason Dougherty, TE-LB Owen Eichelberger, WR-DB-KR Aaron Enterline, OT-LB Hunter Garber, OT-DT Tyler Groff, QB-P Zac Hahn, C Ethan Jones, DE Xander Kolk, OG-DT James Simpkins, WR-DB Bode Sipel, RB-DB Michael Torres, DT Yancey Turner.

About the offense

Plenty to like here, with a battalion of skill kids back in the mix.

The triggerman is QB Zac Hahn, who passed for 2,210 yards with a league-best 29 TD tosses — against just five picks — last fall. He’s got a huge arm and plenty of field smarts, plus some talented kids around him.

Hahn will have his two favorite flank targets back in Aaron Enterline (42 catches for 994 yards, 23.7 avg., 12 TD grabs last year) and Bode Sipel (42 catches for 630 yards, 15.0 avg., 7 TD grabs last year), plus RB Brycen Armold returns after his jaw-dropping season a year ago, when he rushed for 2,242 yards with 34 TD runs — both tops in the league, as he became just the eighth back in L-L League history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season.

That’s a heck of a start right there.

“We have so much chemistry throwing the ball,” Sipel said. “In my opinion, Zac has (an NCAA Division I) arm. He can chuck the ball as far as he wants, and he can put it in narrow holes for us. He’s amazing.”

Speedster Sonny Callahan is another rushing and pass-catching threat to know, as the Barons are poised to put up all kinds of crooked offensive numbers in the coming months. They will be a defensive coordinator’s nightmare.

The question mark is O-line, where just one full-timer, OT Tyler Groff, is due back. He’ll have some fresh faces around him, like Jason Dougherty, Hunter Garber and Ethan Jones, to name a few.

If there is one constant over the years when it comes to Central football, it’s that the Barons will somehow, some way figure out their O-line.

“We have a lineman to build around in Groff,” Dave Hahn said. “But that area will be our question mark. We definitely have some options, and now we need to create some competition. If we can do that, we’ll get the best out of those guys up front. That’s our goal.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: West Chester East Sept. 1: at Smyrna (Salesianum School Stadium, 3:30 p.m.) Sept. 8: at Cocalico Sept. 16: at Susquehannock (5 p.m.) Sept. 22: Warwick Sept. 29: at Muhlenberg Oct. 6: Lebanon Oct. 13: at Conestoga Valley Oct. 20: Governor Mifflin Oct. 27: at Exeter

About the defense

Some heavy graduation losses here, including the linebacker corps, where Big 33 participant Rocco Daugherty and fellow all-stars Kahlen Watt and Nick Haas have all departed.

“They were studs, and they’ll be tough to replace,” Dave Hahn said. “But we have some kids that are up to the challenge. I think some people might think we’re down there. But I think we’ll surprise those people.”

Keep an eye on Brodie Daugherty to fill one of the LB spots, and Armold is ticketed for some D snaps at ’backer this time around.

Veteran tackler Xander Kolk is a force off the edge, Yancey Turner returns as a run-stuffer in the middle, and Central’s secondary is in the very capable hands of cover-corners Callahan and Enterline, and Sipel — the reigning Section Two DB of the Year — at safety.

“With so many skill-position players back,” Sipel said, “I think we’ll be very explosive on both sides of the ball.”

Intangibles

The kicking game has always been a staple in Baron Nation, but Central lost some reliable booters to graduation. Here are three new names to keep an eye on when it comes to kickoffs, extra points and field goals: Bradyn Dombach, Drew Greiner and Katie White are vying for those duties.

Hahn was an all-star punter last fall, and Enterline and Armold are back to return punts and kickoffs, giving Central a pair of dynamic athletes in special teams.

Last word

Those honors go to Bode Sipel: “We’ve been working 6-7 days a week all summer for this," he said. "The reward, we’re hoping, is to be able to hold up a section title or a district title at the end of the season. We’ve been putting in a lot of blood, sweat and tears, so that’s what we’re working for.”