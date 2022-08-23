Looking for its first winning season since 2018, and second since a loss to Bishop McDevitt in the 2015 District Three Class 3A semifinals capped an 11-3 season, Solanco fields a team long on experience and longing to nail down their fifth Lancaster-Lebanon League section title, and first since 2015.

“We have 26 seniors on the team,” coach Tony Cox said. “These kids have been playing together since midgets, 80 percent on varsity since their sophomore year. They know what’s it’s like to play Friday night and are excited about the new section we’re in.”

The Golden Mules join former Section Two mate Elizabethtown in a renovated Section Three, that also includes holdovers Ephrata and Garden Spot and Berks County’s Daniel Boone, Fleetwood and Twin Valley.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Tony Cox (ninth season, 43-49) • Base offense: Triple Option • Base defense: 4-3 • 2021 results: 3-7 (1-4 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Noah Baber, RB-DB Elijah Cunningham, OT-LB Nick Defrancesco, RB-DB Josiah Forren, OG-DE Logan Furches, OT-LB Logan Pittman, OG-DT John Sankus, WR-DB Landon Steele, QB Brody Mellinger.

Boone and Twin Valley participated in the 2021 District Three 5A playoffs. They are also the only teams in the section that had winning records in 2021, so the section landscape is wide open for a team with, figuratively, a little gray in its beard.

About the offense

There are few surprises when the Mules have the ball. And even less subtlety. Solanco comes at you with the Triple Option. Snap upon snap. Count on one of those options not being the forward pass. Solanco attempted 53 of them in 2021, against 380 rush attempts — an 88 percent to 12 percent run/pass breakdown.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that. The Mules have been very good at running the ball, with 2,262 yards conquered by the infantry last year, a 251 yards-per-game average.

“Power-nose running the ball,” Cox said. “I get excited when we get five yards. And, we have a lot of skill guys. In the past we’d have one dominant running back. Now we have two or three dominant backs.”

Quarterback Brody Mellinger (73-526 rushing, 6 touchdowns) was the No. 3 rusher on the team last fall, and he returns for another go. He also completed 10-of-31 passes for 124 yards.

“He’s been running it since he was in fifth grade,” Cox said. “He’s the coach out there.”

“We’ve been playing and doing the same offense for so many years,” Mellinger noted, “it gives us just more confidence, as a team.”

In the mix at running back is Josiah Forren, who rushed 18 times for 140 yards and three scores in 2021, as well as Elijah Cunningham and Aden Herr. Cunningham caught 12 of the Mules’ 19 completions, for two of the three TDs.

The entire offensive line rotation of seniors Nick Defrancesco, Logan Pittman, Blain Plastino, John Sankus, Logan Furches and Reagan Sheldon, along with junior Gavin Cox, return to open holes for the backs.

About the defense

Defrancesco (49 tackles, 32 solo), at middle linebacker, and Forren (73 tackles, 63 solo; 2 INT), at safety, anchor a veteran 11.

“Our whole D-line are seniors, (the) linebacker corps are all seniors,” Defrancesco said. “We know what we’re doing and we’re all together.”

“The two captains of the defense line up right behind each other,” Cox said. “(Defrancesco) has everybody up front organized, (Forren) has everybody in the back organized.”

Intangibles

Staying healthy. The Mules are a little shorter in numbers than normal.

“Every kid on the team is a hard-nosed kid,” Cox said. “They all know what they need to do to contribute. I always tell them, ‘This is your team. I’m here to govern, you have to hold each other accountable.’ ”