Don’t look now, but the 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season is right up around the bend.

Media Day is set for Aug. 4 and the first day of heat acclimatization practices are on tap for Aug. 7. Full training camps open Aug. 14. Scrimmages are set for the Aug. 18-19 weekend. And the Week 1 games will commence on Aug. 25.

To get you ready, LNP|LancasterOnline and Mike Drago Sports — which will once again provide in-depth coverage about the Berks County gridiron teams in the league this fall — have compiled a list of the top returning players from around the L-L League to watch and familiarize yourselves with heading into the season.

Here is the Section 3 list, with bios written by Jeff Reinhart and Mike Drago. Players are listed alphabetically …

TOP 12 TO WATCH

Gavin Cox, C, Solanco — The Golden Mules lost a whopping 26 seniors from last year’s Section 3 title team. But the good news in Quarryville is that Cox is back to anchor Solanco’s all-important O-line. That’s where it all starts for the Mules’ run-happy, Flexbone attack. Last season, Cox was a unanimous Section 3 first-team all-star pick at center, and he helped blow open holes for an offense that hammered out 3,666 rushing yards on the way to a snazzy 11-0 getaway, including a D3-5A playoff win. Not a ton of vet guys are due back in Mules’ camp this time around. But the newbies will have a good one to look up to in Cox.

Reed Gruber, OT-DE, Garden Spot — Gut hunch here is that Gruber will become more of a household name in L-L League circles this fall. The two-way threat was a Section 3 first-team all-star at D-end and a second-team all-star pick at OT in 2022, when the Spartans put up plenty of crooked numbers — they averaged a nifty 410.5 yards a game — and went to the D3-5A playoffs. Gruber’s stats: 65 tackles, 12 for losses, 11 sacks, eight QB hurries, three pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles. Plus his O-tackle prowess, so Gruber knows his way around a line of scrimmage. And he’ll only get better.

Kye Harting, QB, Garden Spot — Hello, world. Harting put together a rare 1,000/1,000 season in his first extended varsity action behind center last fall, throwing for 1,970 yards with 20 TD tosses while rushing for 1,108 yards with 13 TD keepers. His haul: Section 3 first-team all-star honors, plus a PA Football News All-State nod. Epitomizes the term “dual-threat” QB. Throws a nice pass with good pocket presence. And if he gets flushed — or takes off on a designed QB keeper, of which Garden Spot will call quite often — watch out. Can Harting go 1,000/1,000 again? Don’t count him out.

Evan Johnson, RB-DB, Twin Valley — Showed explosive potential by rushing for three long touchdowns and for 205 yards in a D3-4A playoff win over Milton Hershey as a sophomore last fall. Johnson finished with 992 rushing yards, a team-high 17 TD runs and a 7.7 yards-per-carry average. He also had 12 receptions out of the backfield. The rising junior and three-year starter will put his 4.6 speed to good use as a D-back and in the kicking game this fall, as well as out of the backfield. Johnson was a second-team all-league pick on both sides of the ball last year.

Jordan Kephart, DE, Solanco — While Gavin Cox returns to anchor the Mules’ O-line, Kephart is back in the saddle to anchor Solanco’s D-line. He was plenty active off the edge last season, with 18 tackles and a pair of sacks, on the way to earning Section 3 first-team D-end all-star honors — while helping the Mules win section gold on the way to a glittering 11-0 start and a D3-5A playoff win.

Jeremiah Knowles, WR-DB-KR, Ephrata — Mountaineers’ flank burner rarely comes off the field. Last fall, Knowles was a three-way Section 3 all-star, getting first-team honors at WR and DB, and he was an honorable mention pick at kick returner. Check his numbers: 37 receptions for 509 yards with four TD grabs on offense, and a head-turning 109 tackles with four picks and a pair of pass breakups on D. And in special teams, Knowles piled up 374 yards on punt returns and 538 yards on kickoff returns. He’s an all-purpose-yard machine, and college recruiters are taking notice. Yo, Ephrata opponents: You better know where Knowles is at all times. Or else.

Paul McClune, OG, Twin Valley — Rising senior will anchor the Raiders’ massive offensive line that will bust open holes for speedy backs Evan Johnson and Drew Engle and QB Evan Myers. That crew averaged 6.5 yards per carry last season, and figures to fatten that number this time around. McClune was an all-league second-team pick last fall, and he’s tacked 25 pounds onto his 6-4 frame; look for TV to run behind his powerful 295 pounds, especially in short-yardage situations, as the Raiders go for another D3-4A playoff trip.

Sam McCracken, QB, Ephrata — Mounts’ gunslinger QB had a big season behind center in his first extended varsity run last fall, completing 122-of-214 passes for 2,002 yards with 21 TD tosses. Only four L-L League signal callers eclipsed 2,000 passing yards last season, and McCracken was one of them — and he did it in 10 games, picking up a Section 3 honorable mention QB all-star nod in the process. With Jeremiah Knowles (and another pass-catching threat on our list; keep reading) due back on the flanks, McCracken might do it again. Stay tuned.

Mason Musitano, WR-DB, Fleetwood — Sure-handed receiver caught 27 passes and scored a team-high six touchdowns as a junior despite a Week 5 hip injury that ended his season prematurely last fall. Musitano is now taller, stronger and faster than a year ago, and with QB Jack Riffle back to throw passes to him, he could double those figures this season. Musitano will also be a factor at DB for the Tigers. Fundamentally sound and with a high football IQ, the 6-2, 180-pound rising senior is getting Ivy League and PSAC looks.

Evan Myers, QB-DB, Twin Valley — Third-year starting QB will trigger an offense that figures to have the Raiders contending in Section 3. Myers is elusive and fast and he’s a good decision-maker with the ball. He’s stronger and faster than last season, and he’ll also be an athletic presence in the defensive secondary. The rising junior passed for 1,207 yards with just three interceptions last season, while averaging better than 6 yards per carry with 11 TD keepers.

Quintin Pfautz, TE-LB, Ephrata — An injury limited Pfautz to just five games last fall, but he did some serious damage on both sides of the ball in half of a season. Exhibit A: Section 3 first-team all-star honors at TE after catching nine passes for 132 yards with a TD grab. He should be one of Sam McCracken’s favorite targets this time around. Exhibit B: Section 3 first-team all-star honors at LB after amassing 57 tackles, six for losses, with two sacks and four QB hurries. Imagine what kind of numbers Pfautz could have piled up in 10 games. He’s hoping to get that chance this time around as one of Ephrata’s ringleaders.

Ean Winchester, TE-DT, Twin Valley — The Raiders’ strongest and most physical player will impact the game on both sides of the ball, as a hard-blocking, pass-catching TE and as a D-tackle. Winchester was an all-league second-team pick on O and on D as a junior. The 6-2, 265-pounder moves well, even after adding 30 pounds since last season, when he caught 14 passes, made 70 tackles and registered nine sacks for TV, which will go for its third straight playoff appearance this fall.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Angel Collazo, WR-DB, Ephrata

Jace Conrad, WR-LB, Garden Spot

Drew Engle, RB-DB, Twin Valley

Hayden Haver, RB-LB, Elizabethtown

Max Heffner, WR-DB, Daniel Boone

Anthony High, TE-LB, Daniel Boone

Ethan Kryman, RB-DB, Daniel Boone

Dominic Lindsey, LB, Elizabethtown

Tristin McFarland, WR-LB, Fleetwood

Jordan Meyer, OL-DL, Daniel Boone

Jake Myers, RB-LB, Daniel Boone

Jack Riffle, QB, Fleetwood

Dean Rotter, QB, Daniel Boone

Landon Steele, DB, Solanco

Hunter Svoboda, OT, Fleetwood

Cullen Witmer, OG-LB, Garden Spot

UP NEXT: Section 2, posting July 26.

