Don’t look now, but the 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season is right up around the bend.

Media Day is set for Aug. 4 and the first day of heat acclimatization practices are on tap for Aug. 7. Full training camps open Aug. 14. Scrimmages are set for the Aug. 18-19 weekend. And the Week 1 games will commence on Aug. 25.

To get you ready, LNP|LancasterOnline and Mike Drago Sports — which will once again provide in-depth coverage about the Berks County gridiron teams in the league this fall — have compiled a list of the top returning players from around the L-L League to watch and familiarize yourselves with heading into the season.

Here is the Section 4 list, with bios written by Jeff Reinhart and Mike Drago. Players are listed alphabetically …

TOP 12 TO WATCH

Caleb Brewer, TE-DE, Wyomissing — The hulking 6-4, 285-pounder moved from O-tackle to tight end for his junior season last fall, and he was a key part of a devastating offensive line that helped the Spartans go 13-1, win section and D3-3A titles, go to the state semifinals and average 8 yards per carry. Brewer was the only Section 4 lineman to earn all-league first-team honors on both offense and defense in 2022. He pulled in his first Division I offer last October and he committed to Penn State in April, and Brewer is ranked among the top 20 senior prospects in the state.

Carson Coleman, RB-KR, Lampeter-Strasburg — The Pioneers will head into the season with a major playmaker due back in the backfield. And that’s always a good thing. Coleman was a Section 4 second-team RB all-star pick last fall after rumbling for 1,110 yards with 17 TD runs. He also caught 18 passes out of the backfield, and Coleman was a second-team all-star pick at kick returner, after he amassed 305 return yards. Hello, versatility. Coleman should get ample touches once again for L-S this time around, as the Pioneers try and unseat Wyomissing from the top of the section charts.

Drexton Frank, TE-DE, Lampeter-Strasburg — Two-way performer made a name for himself last fall with a pair of Section 4 all-star awards: Second-team TE and honorable mention LB, after Frank caught 18 passes for 128 yards with a TD grab, plus 54 tackles, three for losses, with a pair of pass breakups for L-S’s air-tight D, which was ranked among the best in the league in 2022. Frank will be a ringleader for that crew in 2023.

Donovan Gingrich, QB, Conrad Weiser — Showed big potential during his sophomore season last fall when he threw for 1,368 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first year as a starter behind center. Room to grow after completing just 49 percent of his passes, with 11 interceptions in 221 attempts against tough Section 4 competition. Gingrich’s overall athleticism should also make him a running threat for the Scouts.

Jackson Heeter, LB, Lampeter-Strasburg — Pioneers’ hit-machine was a heat-seeking missile once again last fall, piling up 99 tackles, 13 for losses, with five sacks, three QB hurries, two fumble recoveries and a pair of forced fumbles for L-S, which made another deep trip in the D3-4A playoffs. Heeter was a Section 4 honorable mention all-star ‘backer pick — one year after he piled up a team-leading 95 tackles with three fumble recoveries and four stops for losses in his breakout sophomore season.

Dean Herr, WR-DB, Lampeter-Strasburg — Should slide comfortably into Hunter Hildebrand’s go-to flank-threat WR1 spot after earning Section 4 first-team receiver all-star honors last fall, when Herr caught 19 passes for 486 yards with six TD grabs. That’s 25.6 yards per catch, by the way. Catch him if you can, opposing D-backs.

Ryker Jones, RB-LB, Wyomissing — Rangy, athletic inside ’backer led the league’s best defensive unit with 84 tackles, and he showed breakaway ability in the backfield, where he averaged 7.8 yards per carry in limited duty last fall. Earned All-State and all-league honors on defense for his efforts. Despite suffering a torn ACL and MCL in the state semifinals in 2022, the 6-foot, 200-pound rising senior received offers from most of the teams in the Ivy League, and he committed to Princeton in April. Jones might not return to the field until early September. Stay tuned.

Aaryn Longenecker, RB-DB-KR, Cocalico — It’s awfully tough to pry the Eagles’ jack-of-all-trades performer off the field. It’s no wonder Longenecker was tabbed a Section 4 first-team all-star as an athlete last fall. He certainly was everywhere: 774 rushing yards with 10 TD runs, plus 16 catches with three TD grabs, averaging 19.9 yards per reception. On D, Longenecker chipped in with 27 tackles with two interceptions, and he had 553 kick-return yards and 290 punt-return yards to boot. Add it all up: 1,699 all-purpose yards and 15 total TDs for Longenecker, who helped Cocalico win the D3-5A crown and go to the state semifinals. Athlete, personified.

Owen Reber, OG-DT, Berks Catholic — Despite a broken wrist last summer that caused him to miss valuable preseason training time, the 6-foot, 260-pounder returned to the lineup by Week 1, helped the Saints average 215 rushing yards per game on the way to a win in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and he earned all-league second-team honors at O-guard in the process. Reber might slide over to center this season, where his experience as a three-year starter on the O-line will help hold together what could be a completely overhauled line for BC. Reber is also expected to see more time on defense, in the trenches at tackle.

Sam Steffey, RB-LB, Cocalico — Eagles’ bulldog fullback had an amazing 2022 campaign, following his blockers for 1,829 rushing yards and 23 TD romps for the D3-5A champs and state semifinalists. He was simply unstoppable during Cocalico’s unforgettable playoff push, and Steffey was a Section 4 first-team all-star RB pick, and he garnered All-State honors from PA Football Writers and PA Football News for his ball-carrying, would-be-tackler-dragging exploits. Steffey should challenge Manheim Central’s Brycen Armold, Elco’s Jake Williams and Schuylkill Valley’s Dominic Giuffre for the league’s rushing title this fall. Keep an eye on that.

Trent Wagner, QB, Lampeter-Strasburg — Pioneers’ dual-threat slid right into L-S’s signal-calling duties last fall — replacing older brother Berkeley Wagner behind the wheel — and the Pioneers didn’t skip a beat. Wagner was the Section 4 first-team all-star QB pick, after he completed 100-of-166 passes for 1,668 yards with 21 TD strikes, plus another 302 yards on the ground with four TD keepers. He can scoot. And with returning weapons aplenty around him, Wagner is ticketed for even bigger and better things this time around.

Jake Williams, RB-LB, Elco — An incredible 2022 season for the Raiders’ vet ball-carrier, who cracked the starting lineup as a ninth-grader, and then fought back last year after missing pretty much his entire sophomore season with an injury. Check the numbers: Williams took the rock 197 times and rushed for 1,792 yards with 18 TD bolts, averaging a cool 9.1 yards per carry last fall, when Elco had a 3-0 start and then kept everyone honest the rest of the way. For his efforts, Williams was the Section 4 Outstanding Back and Offensive Back of the Year, and he was a first-team RB all-star. What will he do for an encore in his swan-song season? The Myerstown faithful can’t wait to find out.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Dane Bollinger, WR-LB, Cocalico

Ethan Brower, WR-DB, Wyomissing

Ousmane Conde, RB, Conrad Weiser

Chase Eisenhower, RB-LB, Wyomissing

Colton Focht, RB, Octorara

Drew Forrey, RB-LB, Wyomissing

Damoj Gray, WR-DB, Lampeter-Strasburg

Brock Hammaker, DB, Donegal

Justice Hardy, RB-DB, Wyomissing

Logan Hyde, QB-DB, Wyomissing

Elliott Kreider, TE-LB, Elco

Austin Kurtz, LB, Octorara

Adam Laudenslager, C-DT, Cocalico

Ezechiel Lukusa, DE, Lampeter-Strasburg

Jonathan Mellinger, RB-DB, Lampeter-Strasburg

Evan Miller, TE-LB, Conrad Wiser

Ruben Mumper, RB-DB, Donegal

Josh Myer, QB, Cocalico

Bryce Nash, DB, Cocalico

Collin Niedrowski, RB-LB, Wyomissing

Connor Pennington, RB-LB, Berks Catholic

Joey Polinsky, OL-DL, Berks Catholic

Evan Rittle, WR-DB, Conrad Weiser

Chandler Stoltzfus, RB-DB, Octorara

James Turbedsky, TE-LB, Donegal

Braedon Wood, QB, Octorara

UP NEXT: Section 3, posting July 23.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage