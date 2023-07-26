Don’t look now, but the 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season is right up around the bend.

Media Day is set for Aug. 4 and the first day of heat acclimatization practices are on tap for Aug. 7. Full training camps open Aug. 14. Scrimmages are set for the Aug. 18-19 weekend. And the Week 1 games will commence on Aug. 25.

To get you ready, LNP|LancasterOnline and Mike Drago Sports — which will once again provide in-depth coverage about the Berks County gridiron teams in the league this fall — have compiled a list of the top returning players from around the L-L League to watch and familiarize yourselves with heading into the season.

MORE L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH

With 2023 L-L League football season on tap, here are the top players to watch in Section 3

With 2023 L-L League football season on tap, here are the top players to watch in Section 4

With 2023 L-L League football season on tap, here are the top players to watch in Section 5

Here is the Section 2 list, with bios written by Jeff Reinhart and Mike Drago. Players are listed alphabetically …

TOP 12 TO WATCH

Brycen Armold, RB, Manheim Central — Barons’ scatback had a season for the ages in 2022, darting for 2,242 yards on 265 workmanlike carries with 34 TD romps. The yards and the TD runs were both tops in the league, as Armold became just the eighth player in L-L League history — dating back to 1972 — to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. He also caught 12 passes (one for a TD) out of the backfield. Armold took home Section 2 Outstanding Back of the Year honors, he was a first-team section all-star at RB, he was the Lions Club Section 2 MVP, and he was a PA Football Writers All-State pick. How Armold didn’t make the PA Football News All-State list is baffling. Hits the hole with authority. Excellent vision. Breakaway speed to boot. Back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons perhaps? Don’t be surprised if Armold becomes the first back in league history to pull off that feat.

Tucker Bellanca, C-DT, Muhlenberg — Three-year starter brings strength, toughness and intelligence to both sides of the line. He earned an 85 percent blocking grade as a junior at center last fall, and he was named an all-league second-team pick. On defense, Bellanca had 21 tackles and three sacks. Stalwart trench player has not missed a game since his freshman season.

Aaron Enterline, WR-DB-KR, Manheim Central — What a breakout season all over the field for Enterline last fall, when he helped the Barons go the D3-4A finale. Enterline snared Section 2 Receiver of the Year honors after catching 42 passes for 994 yards with 12 TD receptions. He averaged a spiffy 23.7 yards per grab, and he’s a major home-run hitter on the flanks. Enterline also intercepted three passes on D, and he piled up 405 total yards in returns on special teams, earning Section 2 first-team all-star honors at WR and KR, and Enterline was a PA Football News All-State pick. After a breakout basketball season this past winter for the Barons, he’s on the short list of most athletic kids in the L-L League.

Trevor Evans, DB, Warwick — Warriors’ secondary stud was a Section 2 first-team all-star pick for his DB efforts last fall. And he’ll very likely be very solid there again this season, after piling up 53 tackles with a pair of interceptions in 2022. But more eyeballs will be on Evans when Warwick has possession; he’s set to take over the QB duties this time around. Evans has taken some varsity snaps over the years, and he's also chipped in on the flanks at receiver, but he was stuck behind the very talented Jack Reed on the QB depth chart the last couple of seasons. Now it’s his turn to call the signals and lead the Warriors’ O.

Zac Hahn, QB-P, Manheim Central — Barons’ strong-armed QB excelled in his first full season behind center last fall, clicking on 132-of-220 passes for 2,210 yards with a league-best 29 TD tosses, as he quarterbacked Central to the D3-4A championship game. Hahn was a Section 2 second-team all-star at QB, and he earned a first-team spot at punter after averaging 36.4 yards per boot, with nine punts downed inside the 20, and he picked up a PA Football News All-State QB nod. He’ll have 2,000-yard rusher Brycen Armold behind him and the talented Aaron Enterline/Bode Sipel pass-catching combo at his disposal on the flanks. With Hahn piloting the O — and flashing that strong right arm and field smarts, which have attracted college recruiters this summer — Central has the potential to do a ton of damage again this fall, one year after the Barons averaged a hefty 416.2 yards and 47.9 points a game with Hahn at the wheel.

Xander Kolk, DE, Manheim Central — The Barons should be A-OK in the offensive department. But they’ll need to stop people. That’s where Kolk comes in; he piled up 62 tackles with four sacks and four heads-up fumble recoveries off the edge last fall, pocketing Section 2 second-team all-star D-end kudos. Get used to this phrase over the PA speakers at Central games this fall: “Tackle by Kolk.”

Michael Miller, athlete, Muhlenberg — Emerged last season as one of the league’s most dynamic freshmen, making an immediate impact in all three phases of the game: Showed off his speed and moves on an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Intercepted three passes, and added five sacks and five tackles as a linebacker. And Miller averaged 7.5 yards per carry in limited backfield time. Safe to say the athletic 6-1, 175-pounder will play a much bigger role for the Muhls this season.

Nate Pashley, DB-KR-P, Exeter — Made the game-saving interception in the end zone in the waning seconds at Manheim Central in Week 10 to clinch the Eagles’ perfect regular-season ride and the Section 2 title as a junior. The 6-1, 160-pounder made big plays on defense and in special teams throughout last season. He was an all-league first-team pick at DB and a second-team pick as a kick-returner after averaging 15.9 yards on punt returns and 26.1 yards on kickoffs. Pashley also handled the punting chores, averaging 30.6 yards per boot with a pair of punts downed inside the 20 for the D3-5A finalists.

Bode Sipel, WR-DB, Manheim Central — Another go-to weapon in the Barons’ offensive arsenal, Sipel was a Section 2 first-team all-star WR pick last fall after hauling in 42 catches for 630 yards with seven TD snags, averaging a chain-moving 15.0 yards per reception. He’s just as good on defense; Sipel is the reigning Section 2 DB of the Year, after he piled up 53 tackles with a pair of interceptions in the secondary last fall. He tacked on a third Section 2 all-star nod in 2022: Sipel was a second-team all-star selection at … long snapper. He does a little bit of everything — and all of it quite well — for Baron Nation. He’s what we call in the business, a “Manheim kid”.

Soren Stoltzfus, OT-DT, Conestoga Valley — Buckskins’ burly two-way interior line people-mover was an absolute force in the trenches for CV a year ago, when he earned Section 2 first-team all-star honors at OT and second-team honors at DT. Stoltzfus helped the Bucks’ rushing attack crank out a tick under 190 yards a game on the ground, and he filled plenty of gaps on D, with 21 tackles and a sack for CV, which had a solid .500 season last fall.

Kabine Toure, TE-DE, Governor Mifflin — Could be poised for a breakout season after a tremendous offseason in the weight room helped the 6-4, 240-pound rising senior attract PSAC interest. The physical edge rusher will spark the Mustangs’ defense from his end spot, and Toure will bring the same strength and athleticism to the offensive side, where he’ll set the edge for Mifflin’s powerful Veer rushing attack from his tight end position.

Zack Zandier, TE-DE, Exeter — Another in a long line of Division I prospects out of Reiffton, Zandier moved into a starting role at tight end last season, freeing up Joey Schlaffer to play WR and QB — on his way to Penn State — and he provided both a big target and a blocking force on the edge. The 6-5 rising senior added 25 pounds in the offseason, and he pulled in 25 scholarship offers before committing to Coastal Carolina. Zandier averaged 16.7 yards on his 22 receptions and he earned all-league first-team honors for the Section 2 champs in 2022. He’ll also start at D-end this season.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Derrick Briddell, LB, Lebanon

Pharrell Caceres, RB-DB, Exeter

Sonny Callahan, WR-DB, Manheim Central

Wes Clemison, TE-LB, Muhlenberg

Tyler Groff, OT, Manheim Central

Reese Hohl, RB-DB, Governor Mifflin

Thomas Jeanes, WR, Warwick

Kyle Jankowski, WR-DB, Conestoga Valley

Jayden Johnson, WR-DB, Conestoga Valley

Brandon Jones, RB, Governor Mifflin

Gavin Kelly, C-DT, Governor Mifflin

Andrew McClune, RB-LB, Warwick

Ryan McConnell, OL-DL, Exeter

Nigel Meekins, WR-DB, Exeter

Presley Rinker, OG-DT, Governor Mifflin

Mahkel Tate, LB, Warwick

Josiah Wright, DE, Lebanon

Bryce Wunderlich, QB-DB, Governor Mifflin

Jayden Zandier, RB-DB, Exeter

UP NEXT: Section 1, posting July 29.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage