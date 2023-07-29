Don’t look now, but the 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season is right up around the bend.

Media Day is set for Aug. 4 and the first day of heat acclimatization practices are on tap for Aug. 7. Full training camps open Aug. 14. Scrimmages are set for the Aug. 18-19 weekend. And the Week 1 games will commence on Aug. 25.

To get you ready, LNP|LancasterOnline and Mike Drago Sports — which will once again provide in-depth coverage about the Berks County gridiron teams in the league this fall — have compiled a list of the top returning players from around the L-L League to watch and familiarize yourselves with heading into the season.

Here is the Section 1 list, with bios written by Jeff Reinhart and Mike Drago. Players are listed alphabetically …

TOP 12 TO WATCH

Edison Case, WR-DB, Wilson — Lanky, athletic wide receiver developed a cohesive partnership with QB Tommy Hunsicker and pulled in a team-high 25 receptions last fall as a junior. At 6-3, Case towers over most high school D-backs, and he’s able to go up and over them for the ball; he’s dangerous after the catch too, as his 19.6 yards-per-catch average last year shows. All-League first-team pick at WR is now attracting college interest. He’ll be an impact player for the Bulldogs on D at safety, as well.

Declan Clancy, RB-LB, Manheim Township — Blue Streaks’ two-way terror earned a pair of Section 1 first-team all-star honors last fall, at RB and LB, when Township went all the way to the D3-6A finale. He’s tough between the tackles — Clancy rushed for 848 yards, averaged 7.6 yards per carry and he had 13 TD runs last fall, plus 13 receptions out of the backfield — and he piled up 127 tackles, with a couple of stops for losses. Dude is a flat-out playmaker — on both sides of the ball. Wind him up and watch him go.

Jack Dendall, OT, Wilson — Imposing 6-3, 270-pounder emerged as one of the top left tackles in the league last fall, helping keep Bulldogs’ QB Tommy Hunsicker upright, and leading the way for a rushing attack that netted 200 yards per game. Earned first-team all-league honors last year, and Dendall picked up a handful of Division I offers in the offseason — with more likely on the way. Will add full-time duty on defense this season, when Wilson looks to swipe the Section 1 title away from Hempfield.

Hayden Johnson, QB-P, Manheim Township — A PA Football Writers and PA Football News All-State pick in 2022, Johnson clicked on an eye-popping 240-of-330 passes for 2,621 yards — most among L-L League signal-callers — with 26 TD flips. He added Section 1 unanimous first-team QB honors — and he averaged 36 yards per punt to nab a second-team all-star punter nod — to cap off his pass-happy junior campaign, when the Streaks went to the D3-6A title game. Made plenty of rounds on the recruiting camp trail this summer, and with returning weapons aplenty at his disposal, Johnson is poised for a huge senior season — a season he’ll enter with 4,640 career passing yards, just 360 shy of joining the coveted 5,000-air-yard club.

Landon Kennel, WR, Manheim Township — One of Hayden Johnson’s favorite targets last fall — he shared the L-L League lead with 65 receptions, for 736 yards with a lights-out 15 TD grabs, including the game-winner in the waning seconds in the Streaks’ riveting D3-6A quarterfinal victory at Cumberland Valley — Kennel should see all kinds of coverages this time around. He’s a possession receiver — he averaged 11.3 yards per catch last fall, when he was tabbed Section 1 co-Receiver of the Year with Reading’s Ruben Rodriguez — but he has soft hands and he can do plenty of damage after the catch with his lean build. Kennel, a Section 1 first-team all-star wideout and a PA Football News All-State pick last season, committed to Monmouth earlier this summer.

Logan Kurzweg, C-DT, Wilson — Intense, run-blocking center regularly drove defenders into the second level as he paved the way for a strong rushing attack that carried the Bulldogs into the D3 playoffs in 2022. The 5-11, 275-pounder was a first-team all-league pick as a junior. He’ll be used on the defensive line more this season, and Kurzweg is attracting Division III college interest.

Jackson Landis, QB-P, Hempfield — Black Knights’ dual-threat QB had a breakout season last fall, hitting on 146-of-242 passes for 1,767 yards with 13 TD strikes, picking up a Section 1 second-team QB all-star honor while helping Hempfield claim its first section championship since 2005. He can also pick up extra yards on the ground in the Knights’ attack — Landis rushed for 263 yards with 13 TD keepers last season — and he was an honorable mention Section 1 all-star punter, so he also excels in special teams. He’ll have some vet receivers back this fall — and Hempfield must replace some reliable running backs — so look for Landis to perhaps put up some heftier passing numbers this time around.

Gabriel Laws, RB-LB, Reading — Generated college interest after a breakthrough sophomore season that saw him record 14 tackles for losses from his ‘backer spot, with two forced fumbles last fall. The physical 6-foot, 210-pounder will be a leader and a playmaker on both sides of the ball, including running back for the Red Knights.

Deyvid Palepale, OT-DT, Hempfield — Knights’ two-way interior line stud pocketed pretty much every award on the board last fall: Section 1 unanimous Outstanding Lineman of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the Year and Offensive Lineman of the Year, plus first-team section all-star honors at O (unanimous) and D tackle. Palepale also picked up All-State nods from PA Football Writers and PA Football News last season, when he was in on 39 tackles, with three sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries — and he scored a defensive TD for the Knights, who won the Section 1 crown and went back to the D3-6A playoffs. The menacing 6-2, 305-pound Alaska native has made quite a splash in the L-L League. And after he terrorizes opposing quarterbacks and helps blow open holes for Hempfield this fall, Palepale will sashay off to Southern Cal, where he committed earlier this summer — after flirting with IMG Academy, but ultimately sticking and staying in Landisville. He’s a brute force. Don’t miss Palepale in your travels this fall, before he takes his talents to Cali.

Aiden Schomp, TE, Cedar Crest — Falcons’ multi-sport standout — he also plays a mean game of hoops — Schomp made a name for himself on the gridiron last fall with 22 catches, including four TD receptions on the way to a Section 1 second-team TE all-star nod. The 6-6, 230-pounder is a can’t-miss red-zone target, and college recruiters are taking notice.

Dhamir Wesley, TE-DE, Penn Manor — Going to put an “underrated” tag on Mr. Wesley, who does a lot of dirty work behind the scenes for the Comets, who have had a nice resurgence as of late, but barely keep missing out on a D3-6A playoff bid. Two Section 1 all-star honors for Wesley last fall: First-team TE and second-team DE, after he hauled in 18 catches for 191 yards with a trio of TD grabs, and he piled up 33 tackles with two sticks for losses off the edge. Have a feeling Wesley is going to be more of a household name around the league this fall. Familiarize yourself with him — pronto.

Asher Wolfe, WR-DB, Manheim Township — Streaks’ two-way playmaker is ultra dangerous on both sides of the ball. Steady safety had 42 tackles and broke up a couple of passes in the secondary last fall. And he had a breakout season on the flanks, catching 35 passes for 479 yards with a pair of TD grabs, including the game-winner in the dying seconds in Township’s thrilling nonleague win at Harrisburg last September. The Streaks are set to return scads of talented, vet players, including Wolfe, who is a gamer and a team leader, as Township looks to make another run in what promises to be a deep D3-6A field — one year after the Streaks fell to Harrisburg in the district finale.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Xavier Beatty, DB, Reading

Tom Capizzi, OT, Manheim Township

Owen Chernich, DB, Cedar Crest

Jackson Custer, QB, Cedar Crest

Keyshawn Efese, OT, Reading

Micah Gates, WR-DB, Hempfield

Nick Good, RB-DB, Manheim Township

Tommy Hunsicker, QB, Wilson

DeAndre Jones, WR-KR, McCaskey

Julian Larue, DT, Manheim Township

Steven Lavender, RB-LB, McCaskey

Tristan Long, DT, Cedar Crest

Ryan McMillan, OG-LB, Wilson

Nick Palumbo, WR, Manheim Township

Ben Rada, K, Wilson

Eli Rodriguez, DE, Manheim Township

Zion Rolon, LB, Cedar Crest

Mike Shaffer, OG, Hempfield

Antonio Vazquez, WR-DB, Manheim Township

Christian Weaber, OG, Cedar Crest

