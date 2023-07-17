Don’t look now, but the 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season is right up around the bend.

Media Day is set for Aug. 4 and the first day of heat acclimatization practices are on tap for Aug. 7. Full training camps open Aug. 14. Scrimmages are set for the Aug. 18-19 weekend. And the Week 1 games will commence on Aug. 25.

To get you ready, LNP|LancasterOnline and Mike Drago Sports — which will once again provide in-depth coverage about the Berks County gridiron teams in the league this fall — have compiled a list of the top returning players from around the L-L League to watch and familiarize yourselves with heading into the season.

Here is the Section 5 list, with bios written by Jeff Reinhart and Mike Drago. Players are listed alphabetically ...

TOP 12 TO WATCH

Brendan Ackley, RB-LB, Kutztown — Burst onto the scene as a sophomore, rushing for a team-best 952 yards and leading the Cougars with six touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry last fall. The 5-9, 200-pound fullback/middle ‘backer then had a productive offseason, tacking on 15 pounds and increasing his speed by running and training for track. The rising junior will be the Cougars’ top offensive threat, and one of the top two-way players in Section 5.

Cohen Correll, WR-DB, Hamburg — The 6-1, 205-pound rising senior brings toughness and aggressiveness to the Hawks’ defense from his safety spot, where he’ll come up fast to offer run support. Correll adapted quickly to Hamburg’s new offensive scheme last season, leading the team with 39 receptions for 554 yards and four TD grabs. He’s also stronger after adding on more than 40 pounds in the offseason, and Correll will be a go-to guy after the Hawks graduated key playmakers at QB and RB from last year’s D3-3A playoff team.

Colby Crills, WR-DB-K, Schuylkill Valley — Versatile player earned all-league first-team honors as a DB, and he played a key role on offense as the Panthers made a spirited run for the Section 5 championship last fall — ultimately coming up just a game shy to Lancaster Catholic. Crills, a three-year starter on defense, made 36 tackles and intercepted a pass, helping SV go to the D3-3A playoffs in 2022. The receiver is also an effective blocker; Crills had 16 receptions as a junior — and he also kicked four PATs.

Elijah Cunningham, RB-LB, Lancaster Catholic — Capped off a really solid campaign last fall with a 300-yard, tour-de-force rushing night in the Crusaders’ Section 5-clinching Week 10 win at Schuylkill Valley. Cunningham ended up rushing for 1,098 yards with 14 TD gallops last fall, picking up a Section 5 second-team all-star RB nod as Catholic went 10-0 before falling in the D3-3A playoffs. He was also an honorable mention all-star pick at LB, showing off his two-way skills with 75 tackles on D. Cunningham will go for back-to-back 1K rushing seasons this fall — while hoping to push Catholic to a repeat section crown.

Dominic Giuffre, RB, Schuylkill Valley — Elusive runner exploded for 1,548 rushing yards and 29 TD runs last fall, in a breakout season that saw him top six program rushing and scoring records and earn All-State and all-league first-team honors. The 6-1, 175-pounder rushed for a program-record 302 yards in the Frost Bowl showdown at Hamburg, and Giuffre matched a program record with six total TDs in a Week 10 setback against eventual Section 5 champ Lancaster Catholic. Should challenge Manheim Central’s Brycen Armold, Elco’s Jake Williams and Cocalico’s Sam Steffy for the league’s rushing title. Stay tuned.

Tyler Hallock, OT-NG, Kutztown — Section 5 Offensive Lineman of the Year and a two-way, first-team all-league pick last fall returns to set the tone up front for the improving Cougars. The rising senior is deceptively quick for a 6-1, 305-pounder, and he should be one of the most powerful two-way lineman in the section this season. Hallock will help pave the way for the Cougars’ option rushing attack, and he’ll anchor the defensive line right in the middle from his nose guard spot, as Kutztown looks to continue its resurgence.

Damien Miller, OG-DT, Annville-Cleona — It was a terrific 2022 campaign for the Little Dutchmen, who remained within shouting distance of the lead pack in Section 5 on the way to a trip to the D3-2A title game. Miller was a key cog on that squad, and he’s back to anchor both lines for A-C. He was a Section 5 first-team all-star pick at OG and a second-team pick at DT last fall. Miller helped the Dutchmen’s ground-and-pound O churn out 3,964 rushing yards — including 2,227 stripes by the now-departed Phoenix Music — and he piled up 40 tackles, two for losses, with a sack on D. Can A-C make a return trip to the D3-2A finale? For starters, they’ll need another big season in the trenches from Miller.

Mason Semmel, TE-LB, Hamburg — Followed a strong sophomore season with a productive offseason that saw him tack 30 pounds onto his 6-3 ½ frame, and shave two-tenths of a second off his 40-yard time. All-League second-team LB last fall will be a key figure in the Hawks’ newly configured 3-5 Stack defense, where he looms as a punishing middle ‘backer. Semmel will also have an expanded role on offense after catching 21 passes last season. He’s also picked up a scholarship offer from St. Francis; more to come.

Jon Shay, TE-DE, Annville-Cleona — Multi-purpose kid made a ton of big plays on both sides of the ball last fall, helping the Dutchmen go to the D3-2A finale. A Section 5 first-team all-star at D-end, Shay had 102 tackles, 13 for losses, seven sacks, six QB hurries and a pick. An honorable mention all-star selection as an athlete, he caught eight passes for 273 yards (a whopping 34.1 yards per grab) with four TD catches, and he tacked on 159 rushing yards with a TD run. Shay picked up PA Football News All-State honors at D-end for his efforts. Good luck yanking this kid off the field. He’s a baller.

Luke Shaffer, LB, Northern Lebanon — An injury cost Shaffer a Week 10 game last fall. But in those first nine games, holy cow. Shaffer amassed — wait for it — 141.5 tackles, a single-season program record in Fredericksburg. He was a Section 5 first-team LB all-star, and he picked up a PA Football News All-State nod for his tackle-making prowess. You should hear his name a lot at Vikings’ games this fall.

Demari Simms, WR-DB-KR, Columbia — Everyone needs a jack-of-all-trades kind of a kid, and Simms will fit that bill for the Crimson Tide. He’ll be a speed-demon flank threat at WR; a secondary fiend at DB; and Simms is set to return punts and kicks for Columbia, one year after he picked up Section 5 second-team all-star honors at WR. Two stats from last season that speak to his versatility: Simms returned a kickoff 82 yards for a TD, and he intercepted a pass for a 92-yard pick-6 TD. The Tide will also lean on his experience, particularly in the pass-catching department; Columbia has a freshman QB listed on its preseason roster.

Luke Spotts, TE-LB, Schuylkill Valley — Enjoyed a breakout sophomore season in 2022, catching a team-best 27 passes and averaging 15.9 yards per grab while earning all-league first-team honors for his efforts. At 6-2 and 210 pounds, Spotts is a big target in the passing game, and he’s also a force in the running game because of his blocking ability. Will again be a key at inside LB, after making 86 tackles, 10 for losses, with a pair of sacks for the Panthers last season.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Josh Acker, WR-DB, Lancaster Catholic

Cameron Bergman, WR-DB-KR, Pequea Valley

Preston Bomgardner, C-DE, Annville-Cleona

Stud Campbell, RB-LB, Columbia

Cam Connelly, QB-DB, Annville-Cleona

Terrell Crawley, TE-DB, Lancaster Catholic

Zach Dresch, TE-LB, Lancaster Catholic

Tanner Feagley, WR-DE, Northern Lebanon

R.J. Gonzalez, WR-DB, Lancaster Catholic

Storm Haney, OG-DT, Lancaster Catholic

Cael Harter, RB-DB, Annville-Cleona

Darrian Holloway, TE-LB, Annville-Cleona

Bryce Kamp, C-DT, Hamburg

Ethan Lafferty, TE-DB, Kutztown

Logan McGrane, OG-LB, Pequea Valley

Dom Nell, OT-DE, Columbia

Dontae Petersheim, RB-DB, Pequea Valley

Mason Sherry, RB-DB, Kutztown

Quincy Stewart, WR-DB, Columbia

Charlie Warren, WR-DB, Lancaster Catholic

Brandon Way, DB-KR, Lancaster Catholic

Ty Werley, WR-DB, Hamburg

Theo Wysocki, TE-DT, Schuylkill Valley

