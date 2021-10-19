From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Four teams will put lengthy head-to-head winning streaks on the line in Week 9. … First up, Wilson, which has won 15 meetings in a row against Hempfield, which will welcome the Bulldogs for a key Section 1 clash. A win there, and Wilson would clinch no worse than a tie for its second straight section crown and — gulp — 29th overall. The Black Knights’ last win over the Bulldogs: 56-28 back in 2005. … Next up, Manheim Central, which has won 13 straight in its series vs. Elizabethtown. The Bears’ last win against the Barons: 56-14 back in 2007. Central needs a win Friday over E-town to hang in the lead pack heading into Week 10; Friday’s Warwick at Cocalico winner will be the sole leader heading into the last week, and the Barons will host Cocalico to close it out. Still plenty to decide in Section 2. … Manheim Township has won 10 in a row against McCaskey. The Red Tornado’s last win in the series: 17-14 back in 2010. The Blue Streaks are tied with Hempfield, a game behind Wilson, and Township visits the Bulldogs in Week 10. Stay tuned. … Lastly, Elco has won nine straight against Columbia. The Crimson Tide’s last win over the Raiders: 34-7 back in 2011. Columbia clinches no worse than a tie for its first section championship since 2002 with a win over Elco on Friday.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

2. Cocalico RB Anthony Bourassa is closing in fast on the L-L League rushing title, and these numbers help back it up: Bourassa has turned in five of the top 17 single-game bests so far this season: 313 yards vs. Garden Spot; 206 yards vs. Conrad Weiser; 203 yards vs. Conestoga Valley; 183 yards vs. Cedar Cliff; and 172 yards vs. Elizabethtown. And he has five of the top 10 longest TD runs so far this season: 88 yards vs. Conrad Weiser; 80 yards vs. Garden Spot; 70 yards vs. Garden Spot; 70 yards vs. Manheim Township; and 70 yards vs. Elizabethtown. Bourassa goes into Friday’s showdown against Warwick with a league-leading 1,395 rushing yards and a league-best 19 TD runs for the Eagles.

3. While Cocalico will feature the league’s top ground-gainer on Friday, Warwick will bring the league’s leading receiver to Denver in Cooper Eckert, who has hauled in 48 catches for 752 yards — 15.2 yards per snag — with six TD grabs. And those numbers are in seven games, after the Warriors were idle last week because of coronavirus issues at Solanco caused that game to be postponed. With Eckert snaring passes from QB Jack Reed, Warwick has amassed 1,742 air yards, second-most in the league. Cocalico’s defense, conversely, has allowed 1,665 passing yards, most in the league. Keep an eye on that matchup Friday.

