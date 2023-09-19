More preview items to get you amped up for the Week 5 games …

1. Wilson at Cedar Crest on Friday, as the host Falcons go for a 5-0 start and the Bulldogs go for their third straight win. It’s suddenly a passing factory in West Lawn; QB Tommy Hunsicker has been filling the air with footballs, and he’s been sharp in Wilson’s back-to-back wins over Cheltenham and Reading the last two weeks: 31-of-40 (78%) for 532 yards with six TD strikes against no picks. Against Cheltenham, Edison Case hauled in six catches for 173 yards with two TD grabs, and against Reading, Madyx Gruber had six receptions for 153 yards with three TD snags — and Case tacked on another TD catch vs. the Red Knights. CC D-backs must be on their toes against the Bulldogs’ passing attack; Leo Tirado (12 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 INT), Owen Chernich (27 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 INT) and Logan Oriel (11 tackles, 1 INT) must be wary of Case and Gruber in coverage. And it would behoove the Falcons to make Hunsicker uncomfortable in the pocket, too. First place on the line Friday in South Lebanon Township. Be there.

2. Exeter is 4-0 — and will go for its 17th straight regular season win on Friday at home vs. Lebanon — and that has a lot to do with the Eagles’ opportunistic defense, which has forced 11 turnovers. That includes — get this — nine interceptions already. That’s a funky number. Joel Ummarino leads the way with four picks from his LB spot — he had an INT last week vs. Governor Mifflin — and DB Nathan Pashley has a pair of picks, as Exeter’s D is giving up just 224 yards a game. The Cedars will lug a 26-game losing streak to Exeter on Friday, and Lebanon had a QB change last week, with Paul Trace sliding in behind center vs. Muhlenberg. The Muhls won that one 13-7 to snap their 9-game L string.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Garden Spot’s top priority on Friday: Slowing down red-hot Fleetwood RB Czion Brickle, who is on some kind of a ball-carrying tear. In the last two games, Brickle has rumbled for 359 yards on 49 workmanlike takes with four TD runs, including a 181-yard rushing effort two weeks back vs. Upper Perkiomen. Three GS tacklers to watch: LB Maxwell Davis (26 tackles, 5 for losses), DE Reed Gruber (20 tackles, 9 for losses, 2.5 sacks, 3 QB hurries) and DT Cullen Witmer (17 tackles, 4 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery) spearhead a Spartans’ D that has eight takeaways, 10 sacks and 33 stops for losses, and Garden Spot is allowing just 220 yards a game, best among the Section 3 squads. Sparty Nation at Fleetwood on Friday, as GS goes for a 5-0 start against a Tigers’ outfit that is 0-2 since a 2-0 getaway.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage