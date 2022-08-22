From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Random news and notables as the 37 L-L League pigskin squads prep for their Week 1 tilts:

1. Wilson senior standout Cam Jones has made his college choice, and he'll be taking his talents to the Patriot League in the FCS. Jones on Sunday announced that he'll be attending Holy Cross, and that he picked the Crusaders over Richmond, Army and Navy. Last fall, Jones had seven special teams touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who successfully defended their Section 1 crown and went to the D3-6A finale, falling to Harrisburg. Jones was also named Section 1 Defensive Back of the Year, and he was an all-state selection in 2021. He'll be lined up as a wide receiver this fall, and he'll return to his familiar secondary spot, and return punts and kicks for Wilson, while prepping for his future career at Holy Cross.

BONUS NUGGET: A pair of former L-L League skippers will be back on the sidelines this season, helping out new varsity programs: Former longtime Lampeter-Strasburg coach John Manion is back; after laying low last fall, he’s now an assistant coach at Penn Manor under John Brubaker. And former Hempfield coach Ron Zeiber, who also had coaching stints at Exeter and Boyertown, is back in Berks Country, where he’s serving as Daniel Boone’s defensive coordinator under coach Rob Flowers. Manion’s resume at L-S is quite staggering: 177 wins in 23 years, with eight L-L League section titles and a trio of D3 championships. Meanwhile, Zeiber guided Hempfield to a 52-47 mark with six D3 playoff appearances in his nine years on the job in Landisville. His most recent stop was as an assistant coach at Conestoga Valley. Now, he’s back in his familiar Berks County stomping grounds, helping out at Daniel Boone. And this: Former Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich is back out helping the Eagles, this time as an assistant middle school coach.

2. Hanover, out of the YAIAA, will be a popular nonleague opponent as the season gets rolling. The Nighthawks will play three L-L League teams in the first three weeks: Annville-Cleona, Columbia and Pequea Valley, all Section 5 combatants. Hanover is set to return a pair of playmakers in QB Chase Roberts and RB Joey Wilkinson. Those guys will test A-C’s, Columbia’s and PV’s defenses. First up, the Dutchmen, who will make the bus trek to Hanover on Friday.

3. A fun backyard scrap kind of a game on tap for Friday, when Lebanon heads to Buck Swank Stadium to battle Palmyra. Graduation night was not exactly kind to the Cougars, who lost their leading passer, leading rusher and leading receiver — plus their eight top tacklers on defense. That’s a bunch. Palmyra’s leading returning D leaders are LB Kadin Jones (26 tackles, 2 for losses last year) and D-line plugger Landon Blauch (25 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 sack last year, in his freshman season). Palmyra will be breaking in a bunch of new faces when the Cedars come calling — with 18 total starters returning in tow.

