Wilson has got its groove back.

Coming off back-to-back regular-season losses for the first time since 2003, the Bulldogs took their frustrations out on Martin Luther King on Friday to the tune of a 50-8 victory over the Cougars in West Lawn.

Wilson (2-2) had a 23-0 lead after the first quarter and the Bulldogs were up 36-0 at the break, triggering the mercy rule for the second half.

Brad Hoffman was the hero; Wilson’s QB completed 9-of-16 passes for 172 yards with three TD strikes and a TD keeper for the Bulldogs, who carved out 392 yards of total offense, including 214 stripes on the ground — minus leading rusher Jadyn Jones, who did not take any carries Friday.

Jaison Beckford led the ground attack with 89 yards, and Hoffman flipped TD passes to Cam Jones, Edison Case and T.J. Flite.

Wilson’s defense also shined; the Bulldogs held MLK (0-2) to minus-33 rushing yards, five total yards and to just a pair of first downs. The Cougars scored with less than seven minutes to play to avoid the shutout.

Wilson remains at home in Week 5 to take on Manheim Central (4-0) in an L-L League crossover showdown. The Barons remained perfect Friday with a 43-40 nonleague win at Perkiomen Valley.