The Lancaster-Lebanon League will send one football player to the prestigious Big 33 game later this spring, and that standout is Wilson senior multi-purpose threat Cam Jones.

The Bulldogs’ all-star and Holy Cross commit is listed as a defensive back on Pennsylvania’s roster, which was revealed Friday morning.

The 66th edition of the Big 33 game — PA vs. Maryland — is set for Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m. at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.

Jones will be there after he compiled quite the senior season this past fall for Wilson, ticking off all-star honors across the board: Jones was tabbed L-L League Section 1 Outstanding Back of the Year, Offensive Back of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year, while earning Lions Club Section 1 Player of the Year honors.

Jones also picked up a Mini Max Award from the Maxwell Football Club, he was a Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state pick, a PA Football News Coaches Select all-state honoree, and he was named to the Eastern PA Football all-star team.

Jones made 24 tackles with 16 solo stops and had six pass breakups on defense for Wilson, and he was the team’s leading rusher with 999 yards and 19 TD runs. He was also a special teams fiend, returning five punts for touchdowns.

Pennsylvania’s squad will be coached by Schuylkill Haven skipper Mike Farr.

COMPLETE BIG 33 PENNSYLVANIA ROSTER

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage