You don’t see many late-game, must-have 2-minute drills without a single pass attempt.

Wilson had a late-game, must-have 2-minute drill Friday night, and the Bulldogs marched 78 yards for the go-ahead touchdown behind six running plays.

Wilson QB Brad Hoffman had 19-yard and 24-yard keepers to get the drive started, and Jadyn Jones zoomed 14 yards for the game-winning score in the Bulldogs’ riveting 28-21 L-L League Section One victory at Hempfield.

“Our run game is our strong suit, and that’s what we went to late,” Hoffman said. “We knew we could pass or run, but we wanted to run it there in the end. To grind it out until the very end and to get a win like that, there’s no better feeling.”

Hempfield overcame a 2-score deficit to knot the game at 21-21 when Cam Harbaugh zipped a 68-yard TD pass to Andy Garcia with 8:48 to play, capping a 96-yard drive. Later, Hempfield’s Tommy Minnich dropped Jones on fourth and five and Hempfield got the ball back at midfield with 4:50 to play.

But the Knights couldn’t capitalize, and after a punt, Wilson had to go 78 yards in less than three minutes. The Bulldogs did, without attempting a single pass. Hoffman, who rushed for 139 yards — one week after barreling for 195 yards against Cedar Crest — lowered his shoulder for a couple of big gains into Hempfield territory.

Jones, who bolted for 141 yards, capped the drive with 32 seconds to play. Hempfield had one last shot; the Knights took advantage of a defensive pass interference call to get the ball at midfield. But Harbaugh’s last-gasp Hail Mary was broken up in the back of the end zone, and that was that.

“Jadyn wanted the ball, and that’s what you want out of your running back,” Wilson coach Doug Dahms said. “He’s a bull. He’s tough to bring down. Between him and Brad, that was a 2-headed monster running the ball. That’s our bread and butter right now.”

Wilson (4-0 league, 6-3 overall) clinched no worse than a tie for its second straight Section One title and 29th overall L-L League section championship. The Bulldogs welcome Manheim Township to West Lawn next Friday, and the Blue Streaks need a win to share the crown.

Hoffman gave Wilson a quick 7-0 lead Friday, after the Bulldogs recovered a muffed return on the opening kickoff. Harbaugh, who went 15-for-26 for 280 yards through the air, hit Evan Smith for a 21-yard TD pass for the equalizer.

Wilson got the next two scores to grab a 21-7 lead; Hoffman threaded the needle for a nifty 13-yard TD strike to Brady Kline late in the first quarter, and Jones had a 2-yard dive midway through the second quarter.

Hempfield (2-2, 5-4) closed to within 21-14 late in the first half when Stephen Katch plowed in from the 2. Harbaugh’s 61-yard pass to Adam Acker on third down set up the score.

Acker had five catches for 129 yards and Garcia had four grabs for 105 yards for the Knights, who have been eliminated in the section-championship hunt. Perhaps this stat stung Hempfield the most Friday: Wilson held the Knights to 16 rushing yards on 22 attempts, as the Bulldogs overcame 11 penalties for 103 yards.

“Our kids have come a long way,” said Hempfield coach George Eager, a former assistant on Dahms’ staff at Wilson. “If this was seven or eight years back, people might not have expected this kind of game. Our kids fought really hard. We just didn’t do quite enough to win. We talked all week about stopping their run, and we weren’t able to do that.”

Wilson had 280 rushing yards, including all 78 ground stripes on the game-winning march.

“Without the O-line, we’re not going anywhere,” Hoffman said. “Big on their part. I was starting to get tired there a little at the end. But we were all able to keep grinding it out, and Jadyn punched it in. It was a really good win.”

Wilson clinches the outright section title with a victory at home next week against Manheim Township, which topped McCaskey on Friday; Hempfield finishes up at rival Penn Manor in a traveling trophy game, most likely needing a win to clinch a district playoff spot.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77