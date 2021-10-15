LEBANON — Special teams can decide football games, a possibility Wilson’s Cam Jones increases exponentially.

Jones, Wilson's explosive junior, returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown and a kickoff 91 yards for another TD as the Bulldogs beat Cedar Crest, 49-24 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game at Earl Boltz Stadium on Friday.

The win moves Wilson to 5-3 overall, and critically 3-0 and alone in first place in Section One, heading into season-defining games at Hempfield next week, and at home with Manheim Township Oct. 29.

Key stat

Return yards, 189 of them, by Jones.

Wilson foundered at times; the Bulldogs had five fumbles, losing four of them, one of which was returned for a touchdown. They had 11 penalties for 113 yards and completed only six passes.

But Jones’ TDs were killers, and the Falcons’ efforts to kick the ball away from him impacted field position all night.

“He’s ... I mean, what do you do?’’ Wilson coach Doug Dahms asked about dealing with Jones. “I guess you can kick it out of bounds, but they were trying to do that.’’

Jones wasn’t the only guy Cedar Crest couldn’t tackle. Wilson QB Brad Hoffman rumbled for 195 yards, two touchdowns, and nearly 14 yards per carry. And Jones' brother, Jadyn Jones, had 23 carries for 162 and a TD.

The Bulldogs ran for 375 yards.

Turning point

Cedar Crest (1-2 section, 3-4 overall) actually hung around for a while. The Falcons got another big two-way game from RB-LB Aadyn Richards, who ran for 101 yards and recovered three fumbles, one of which he sprinted with 55 yards for a touchdown.

The Falcons had pulled within 28-17 on a classy 35-yard pass connection from Jay Huber to Ethan Heisey early in the third quarter.

But then came Cam Jones’ kickoff return TD, the 91-yarder, on which he fumbled around with the ball for a bit before exploding to make it 35-17.

Quotable

“I liked our physicality,’’ Dahms said. “That was something we preached. Now we’ve got to clean up the mistakes.’’

What’s next

Friday’s game was the home finale for Cedar Crest, which goes to Penn Manor next week and McCaskey in Week 10.

Wilson absorbed injuries to Hoffman and Jadyn Jones earlier in the year, and was 2-3 at one point, but now has the Section One title in its cross-hairs with two weeks left.

Again.