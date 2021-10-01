After a hot 4-1 start through its first five games, Penn Manor entered Friday night feeling confident for its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football opener against Wilson in Millersville.

Still, the host Comets also knew they’d have to do just about everything right if they wanted to topple a traditionally strong Bulldogs program. Then Penn Manor did just the opposite at the start and couldn’t recover, allowing Wilson to run away with a 40-6 blowout win on Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium.

With the victory, Wilson (1-0 league, 3-3 overall) improved to 30-0 all-time against Penn Manor (0-1, 4-2).

“We started out wrong,” Penn Manor coach John Brubaker said afterward. “We gave them some short fields. It’s humbling in a sense. It’s also very disappointing. I thought we were prepared for it. We’ll have to self-evaluate.”

Penn Manor was held to 16 total rushing yards. And Comets QB Eli Warfel was under pressure most of the night despite Wilson rarely blitzing.

The Bulldogs saw the return of leading rusher Jadyn Jones, who missed last week’s action due to an ejection from the team's Week Four game. Jones was the star Friday, needing just 11 carries to tally 157 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

First half

Penn Manor fumbled the ball away on its second play from scrimmage. Two plays later, Wilson quarterback Brad Hoffmann (4-for-6, 42 yards, 2 TDs) connected with TJ Flite on a one-handed, 18-yard catch in the end zone to give the Bulldogs an early 7-0 lead.

Penn Manor finally had a sustained drive on its third possession, only for it to stall and result in a punt that was returned 41 yards by Cameron Jones to the Comets’ 48-yard line. From there, Wilson needed eight plays to reach paydirt, with Jadyn Jones punching it in on a 2-yard rushing score to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 13-0.

After another Penn Manor punt, a 61-yard carry from Jones set up Wilson at the Comets’ 7-yard line. Two plays later, a Jones 1-yard burst gave the Bulldogs a 19-0 advantage.

The Comets’ third punt was returned 70 yards for a score by Wilson’s Cameron Jones, pushing the Bulldogs lead to 26-0 just before the break.

Second half

The second half started much the way the first half did. On Penn Manor’s second play from scrimmage in the third quarter, another turnover came in the form of an interception. Two plays later, Hoffman connected with Flite on a 9-yard dart over the middle at the goal line to make it 33-0.

Wilson’s final score came on its next possession, when Jadyn Jones took what turned out to be his last handoff of the night, went up the middle and remained untouched for a 68-yard score and a running clock at the 5:01 mark of the third quarter.

Last word

Said Brubaker, “Maybe we weren’t prepared as we thought we were. I’m not sure. The captains are talking to the players right now. And rightly so. They understand it’s an embarrassing loss.”

Up next

Penn Manor travels to Manheim Township next Friday, while Wilson returns home to host McCaskey.

BOX SCORE

L-L football standings