WEST LAWN — One had to figure Wilson would not keep shooting itself in the foot. And when the Bulldogs stopped doing that, the scoring began.

With five second-quarter touchdowns, the Bulldogs took command of Friday’s Homecoming/Hall of Fame night, improving its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football mark to 2-0 and to 4-3 overall.

“We have a tendency to do that sometimes,” 'Dawgs' coach Dough Dahms said of his team's overall slow start. “I think we can be a good football team, but we just have to clean up the mistakes.”

After throwing interceptions on their first two possessions, Wilson regained its equilibrium, and their mojo, as Jadyn Jones scored on a 3-yard run.

The second quarter onslaught opened with Jones’ second rushing TD, from 17 yards, and a 51-yard punt return TD from Cameron Jones. A 74-yard punt return from Cameron Jones — who had 145 yards on four punt returns and another 35 on a kickoff return in the half — set up Brad Hoffman’s 6-yard TD pass to T.J. Flite.

“He’s electric,” Dahms said of Cameron Jones, who also had a 43-yard pickup on an end-around that set up Jadyn Jones’ second score.

Hoffman completed two more TD passes in the half, 50 yards to Jadyn Jones and 8 yards to Brady Kline as the half expired.

Playing without starting quarterback Matt Remash, who was sidelined in concussion protocol, McCaskey (0-2, 2-5) got a pair of 51-yard scoring plays in the half. Kasir Taylor completed a 51-yard catch-and-run to Ruben Pabon for the first score of the game, and Shymere Covington (13-95 rushing) broke a trap play to temporarily stave off the mercy rule, just before halftime.

With the clock running, the third quarter saw Jaison Beckford break a 56-yard TD run on the first offensive play. Reserve quarterback Tom Hunsicker rushed for a 25-yard score late in the quarter for the Bulldogs.

Star(s) of the game

Wilson’s offense, which amassed 479 yards on 40 plays.

Quotable

“We handled the first quarter,” Tornado coach Ben Thompson said. “The second quarter just started to unravel. We need four good practices to have four good quarters. This week we had one and a half good practices.”

Up next

Wilson continues its pursuit of the Section One title on the road, at Cedar Crest. McCaskey returns home to host Penn Manor.