1. Notables and random thoughts about Wilson … Another fantastic ride for the Bulldogs, who had a second-half lead, but couldn’t slam the door against Harrisburg in the D3-6A championship game on Saturday. The Cougars eked out a 14-10 win for their fourth D3 crown, and Wilson — which earlier won its second straight outright L-L League Section 1 banner — settled for silver in its 12th title-game trip, and saw its 7-game winning streak come to a close. … Wilson’s four losses: Harrisburg (in the D3-6A title game), Manheim Central (L-L League Section 2 tri-champ, D3-5A quarterfinalist), Exeter (D3-5A finalist) and Governor Mifflin (D3-5A finalist). Those teams have a combined record of 40-6; Mifflin is 10-0 and is the top-ranked 5A club in the state. … RB Jadyn Jones had his fifth 100-yard rushing game in a row Saturday vs. Harrisburg, when he bolted for 100 yards on the dot, with a TD run. He finished his senior campaign with 1,364 rushing yards with 14 TD scampers. … QB Brad Hoffman had his streak of 100-yard rushing games snapped at four vs. Harrisburg, which limited Hoffman to 42 yards on the ground. Still, he became the first QB in program history to rush for 1,000-plus yards in a single season (1,080 yards, 12 TD). … No special teams touchdowns for Cam Jones on Saturday, but the Bulldogs’ electrifying return man finished up his junior season with 486 punt return yards and 660 kickoff return yards as part of his 1,452 all-purpose yards this fall. Jones had four punt return TD and three kickoff return TD — and 12 TD overall — and he averaged 111 total yards a game for Wilson. He’s already making the rounds with D1 college recruiters, and Jones will be one to watch in our neck of the woods next season for sure.

2. It’ll be No. 2 seed Lampeter-Strasburg (11-1) at No. 1 seed Bishop McDevitt (10-1) on Black Friday in Harrisburg for D3-4A gold. The Pioneers — going for three championships in a row in this bracket — and the Crusaders will clash for the sixth time in postseason play, and McD leads 4-1. Here’s a trip down memory lane …

2010 D3-3A semifinals: McD 40, L-S 10 — Matt Johnson passed for 249 yards with four TD strikes, Jameel Poteat rushed for 130 yards with a pair of TD bolts, and Brian Lamelle caught nine passes for 177 yards with four TD grabs for the Crusaders, who toppled the Pioneers in their first playoff meeting. McD went on to beat another L-L League outfit, Cocalico, 29-14 in the title game.

2011 D3-3A championship: McD 28, L-S 14 — The second of three straight postseason meetings between the Crusaders and the Pioneers, this time with the gold trophy on the line. And McD won it behind Andre Robinson, who rushed for 104 yards with a TD run in the Crusaders’ victory.

2012 D3-3A first round: McD 40, L-S 13 — One year after playing in the finale, the Crusaders dropped the Pioneers in a first-rounder behind a wicked passing attack. Alec Werner threw for 374 yards with three TD strikes, and Lamelle caught — gulp — 11 passes for 249 yards with two TD snags for McD, which made it three wins in three years over L-S. The Crusaders went on to top West York 21-10 in the title clash.

2017 D3-4A semifinals: McD 47, L-S 17 — More Crusaders’ offensive fireworks here, as Chase Diehl passed for 221 yards with a pair of TD throws, Qualik Davis rushed for 185 yards with three TD sprints, and Nazir Burnett had six receptions for 120 yards with two TD grabs for McD. The Crusaders then fell to Berks Catholic 45-24 in the championship game.

2019 D3-4A semifinals: L-S 30, McD 27 — The Pioneers finally broke through, and did so in riveting fashion. Trailing 20-0 at halftime, L-S ripped off 30 second-half points and stunned the Crusaders in Harrisburg on the way to beating Berks Catholic in the finale and winning the first of its back-to-back D3-4A titles. QB Conner Nolt — who was tremendous that fall stepping in for injured signal-caller Sean McTaggart — had two TD keepers and a TD pass to spark the rally. L-S beat L-L League foe Elco in last year's title game.

3. Bishop McDevitt has a pretty staggering D3 resume. The Crusaders are in the district playoffs for the 21st time, and after beating Northern York 62-0 in the quarterfinals and Berks Catholic 35-7 in the semifinals, McD is a spiffy 58-9 in D3 postseason games. The Crusaders own 14 championship gold trophies, and they’ll be making their 18th trip to a D3 finale; yep, McD is a sparkling 14-3 in title games, including a 7-6 setback to Lancaster Catholic in its first championship game appearance back in 1983. … McD is a clean 7-0 against L-L League teams in D3 title games, with wins over Conestoga Valley (35-7 in 1985), Elizabethtown (49-12 in 1987), Cocalico (34-7 in 1995), Cocalico (29-14 in 2010), L-S (28-14 in 2011), Manheim Central (48-7 in 2013) and Cocalico (41-0 in 2014). … McD won six D3 championships in a row, from 2010 through 2015, and its most recent title was in 2018, a 4A triumph over Berks Catholic — one year after BC topped McD in the 4A finale. … The Crusaders’ other title-game loss was a 34-27, double-OT heart-breaker setback in the 4A championship game vs. Cumberland Valley back in 2009. … McD has won D3 championships in 2A, 3A and 4A. … L-S is in the playoffs for the 15th time, and after beating Big Spring 62-13 and blanking Kennard-Dale 31-0, the Pioneers are 21-12 with eight victories in a row. L-S owns three titles in all — the last two in a row with wins over Berks Catholic and Elco, plus a 35-21 victory over Gettysburg in the 2007 3A finale — and the Pioneers will be making their fifth trip to a title game, for the second time vs. McD.

