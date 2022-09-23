This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

WEST LAWN — Cedar Crest senior quarterback Jay Huber was injured on the first series of the game in a 36-13 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football loss to Wilson in West Lawn on Friday night. He did return to start the second half, but left after one series due to his leg buckling on a pass attempt.

Sophomore Jackson Custer stepped in and finished with 70 yards on 7-of-18 passing.

The Falcons (0-2 L-L, 2-3 overall) had no answer for the all-everything Cam Jones, who scored three touchdowns. Jones led the Bulldogs (2-0, 4-1) in rushing and receiving with 113 yards on only eight carries and 54 yards receiving on three receptions. Wilson quarterback Tommy Hunsicker added 88 yards on the ground, effectively pulling the ball down and running when the Falcons did have good coverage. Hunsicker also threw for three touchdowns as he directed the Wilson offense to 395 yards.

The Falcons found some success on the ground at the end of the first half. Izaiah Gonzalez had 41 yards rushing on five plays that all attacked the normally stout Wilson middle. Fernando Marquez finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and Cedar Crest had life at halftime trailing 15-7.

The Falcons' momentum was quickly stopped when Hunsicker hit Edison Case for a 35-yard touchdown just 70 seconds into the second half to put the Bulldogs ahead 22-7. Huber returned to start the second half and attempted to give his team a spark, but his leg gave out on a third down pass and he did not return.

Custer did lead a scoring drive in the second half after Marquez gave the Falcons great field position with a 70-yard kickoff return. Alex Abreu ran for a 3-yard touchdown to make it a two-score game at 29-13. But the Falcons never got closer. Gonzalez led Cedar Crest in rushing with 52 yards.