From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Here’s a crazy stat for you: Wilson finds itself mired in a 2-game losing streak for the first time since … 2003. And no, that is not a misprint. The last time the Bulldogs dropped two games in a row in the same season: Sept. 26, 2003 at McCaskey (31-14) and Oct. 3, 2003 at Hempfield (27-24). That was Chad Henne’s senior season, by the way, and Jim Cantafio was skippering Wilson. The Bulldogs ended up 7-3 that fall, and missed the D3 playoffs. They hadn’t lost back-to-back games since this current skid, when Wilson fell to Governor Mifflin (42-14) and Exeter (again by a 42-14 count) for a 1-2 start. Gannon Brubaker got the start behind center last week vs. the Eagles. He and Brad Hoffman have taken snaps so far this season for the Bulldogs, who have struggled in a must-have category so far this season: Rush defense. Wilson has yielded 719 rushing yards in three games — third-most in the league — and the Bulldogs are giving up an un-Bulldog-like 336 yards a game. Wilson has been outscored 105-55, and the Bulldogs will look to get back on track Friday when Martin Luther King out of the Philadelphia Public League comes to West Lawn. We don’t know much about the Cougars, who have played just one game so far this season, and that was an 18-6 setback last week against Chester. The Clippers, by the way, are off to a 3-0 start. MLK’s game two weeks ago against Springside Chestnut Hill was canceled because of coronavirus issues. The Cougars’ game vs. Pennwood on Aug. 27 wasn’t played either. The remainder of MLK’s schedule features Pub League dates against Northeast, Olney, Bartram, Imhotep Charter and Simon Gratz. Friday, coach Malik Jones and his Cougars — who won the Pub League 5A championship in 2019 — will come to Berks County to tangle with the very hungry Bulldogs.

2. Here’s another team we don’t know a whole heck of a lot about: Jenkintown. The Drakes are set to visit Pequea Valley on Saturday for a high-noon kickoff in Kinzers. Jenkintown has only played one game; the Drakes dropped a 31-6 decision against Bristol last week. Jenkintown, which went 6-4 in its last full season in 2019, plays in the Bicentennial Athletic League along with Bristol, New Hope-Solebury, Morrisville, Delaware County Christian, Lower Moreland and Valley Forge Military Academy. In 2019, Jenkintown fell to Morrisville in the D3-1A finale. The Drakes will get a PV team itching to stop somebody; the Braves have allowed 784 rushing yards in two games — including 587 ground stripes last week in a 76-37 setback against Kutztown — and PV is yielding 554 yards a game, in just two games; the Braves’ opener vs. Biglerville was pushed back to Nov. 5 because of coronavirus issues. On a positive note, PV QB Peyton Temple (378 passing yards, 6 TD) and receivers Dominic Wallace (11 catches for 199 yards, 3 TD) and Jonathan Carter (6-108, 3 TD) have clicked in the passing game.

3. While we’re taking about teams we don’t see very often, here’s another: Spring-Ford. The Rams, out of the Pioneer Athletic Conference, are set to welcome Manheim Township on Friday. S-F (2-1) got off to a blistering start, blanking West Chester East (44-0) and Chambersburg (48-0) before falling to Cumberland Valley (23-19) in Week 3. The Rams will take on their third D3 opponent in a row on Friday when the Blue Streaks park their bus in Royersford. Township’s pass D will be tested; S-F hasn’t been shy about going up top, with QB Ryan Freed (54-of-75 for 612 yards, 8 TD) and receivers Kolton Kqira (15 catches for 183 yards, 1 TD) and Zach Zollers (13-162, 4 TD) doing air damage. The Streaks (1-2) are giving up 381 yards a game, and they’ve yielded 577 passing yards in three games.

