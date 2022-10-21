WEST LAWN — After an impressive Week Eight victory against Penn Manor, Wilson and its newfound momentum coasted into a dominant 63-7 football win over visiting McCaskey Friday night in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One play.

Red Tornado kicker Liam Cox booted the opening kickoff wide left to avoid Bulldogs return man Cam Jones, who ranks as the league's all-time leader in TD returns on special teams — and instead saw senior Makih Cooper sprint 88 yards to give Wilson (4-1 L-L, 7-2 overall) an immediate 7-0 advantage.

Later in the quarter, senior Cleveland Harding capped off a one-play drive on the Bulldogs' first offensive possession with a 50-yard scamper that upped the Wilson lead to 14-0.

Junior Edison Case then returned a line-drive punt 49 yards to cement a quick Bulldogs hat trick: Wilson had wasted no time converting three touches into three all-purpose touchdowns, going up 21-0 midway through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs then tacked on two more end zone trips — a 13-yard Jones rush, a 13-yard completion between junior quarterback Tom Hunsicker and Austin Valukevich — to close the quarter up 35-0.

Early in the second quarter, Hunsicker pounded in a 15-yard QB keeper to extend the Wilson lead to 42-0.

The Bulldogs later struck paydirt on three more occasions — scoring via a 24-yard Correll Akings run, a 30-yard Adam Woods scramble, and a 20-yard Pat Donato pass connection with Evyn Gruber — to enter the locker rooms up 63-0 and easily clinch Wilson's 18th consecutive victory over McCaskey (0-5, 1-8) since 2003.

Key statistics

Despite a valiant effort from McCaskey’s Jose Garcia to snap the shutout on a 34-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter, an often-lenient Tornado defense — which entered Week Nine yielding the second-most yardage in the league — was unable to keep the Bulldogs on their leash, allowing more than 376 total yards of production (289 yards on the ground, 87 through the air).

Wilson has outscored its last two opponents 119-14 in the last two weeks.

Up next

Wilson will visit Manheim Township next Friday to close out the regular season, while McCaskey will face Penn Manor at home.