WEST LAWN ─ On a monsoon-swept night, a night one shouldn’t send a dog out in, Wilson’s mascot, Leatherneck II, was out in his glory. For at least a half.

If he stuck around for the second half, he witnessed classic Bulldogs' football, a punishing ground attack that delivered a 21-14 victory over Manheim Township Friday in Gurski Stadium.

Wilson (5-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One, 7-3 overall) rushed 38 times in the second half for 198 yards, scoring twice, to secure the Section One title outright, the Bulldogs' 22nd outright and 29th overall.

On a night conducive to the run, the Bulldogs ran 64 times for 363 yards, led by tailback Jadyn Jones (30 carries, 179 yards) and quarterback Brad Hoffman (25-156).

It wasn’t a one-sided offensive effort, but close to it. Hoffman did attempt five passes, and the two he completed were huge. His 21-yard touchdown to Cameron Jones in the second quarter was the Bulldogs’ first score, and he added a 32-yard completion to Sean Dendall in the fourth quarter, setting up the game-winning TD, a 2-yard run by Hoffman, his second rushing TD of the game.

The game had a Township flavor early on as the Blue Streaks (3-2, 6-4) stopped Wilson on its first four possessions, twice on downs and once on an interception in the end zone.

The first stop on downs on a fourth-and-1 gamble at Wilson's 37 saw the Bulldogs stuffed for no gain. It took the Streaks three plays to score, with Nick Good slashing three times, the final time to pay dirt from the 12.

Good rushed 13 times for 124 yards in the half and had the ’Dawgs gasping for air. They found a bit of an answer in the second half as Good finished with 141 yards on 16 touches.

“He’s had some moments and some flashes,” said Streaks' coach Mark Evans, who allowed that it may have been a breakout game for the sophomore back.

As a team, Township ran 20 times for 137 yards.

“Give them credit,” Bulldogs’ coach Doug Dahms said. “They’re not a running team and they came out and ran the ball.”

Stopping Wilson on downs at Township's 42 at the start of the second quarter, the Streaks moved to Wilson's 8 before stalling, setting up Matt O’Gorman's 29-yard field goal try. Coming off the edge, Makih Cooper blocked the kick, giving the Bulldogs the ball at their own 24.

“We didn’t set the edge,” Evans said. “It’s a shame, because he’s good from that side. We just had a breakdown.”

Fifteen plays and almost six minutes later, following a pass interference penalty on Township and a personal foul on Wilson, Hoffman hit Jones in the back of the end zone on a post route to tie the game.

“Anytime you do something like that, people get excited,” said Dahms, in response to a visitor’s question. “I was a little upset we fell on the football. It’s our ball. Pick it up. Keep moving.”

The elements delivered four straight fumbles, two to a side, to start the third quarter before Wilson reeled off a 12-play, 44-yard march to take the lead on Hoffman’s 10-yard bolt.

Anthony Ivey’s 46-yard kickoff return put the streaks in business at Wilson's 39. On fourth-and-10 at the 27, Hayden Johnson found Ivey for a TD, tying the game once again.

Cameron Jones’ ensuing 53-yard kickoff return set the ‘Dawgs up for the go-ahead score, Hoffman’s 2-yard run, and he nearly iced the game with a 71-yard punt return TD, wiped out by an illegal block penalty. Still, Wilson burned the last six minutes off the clock on a 11-play possession and triggered the celebration.

“(People) wrote us off earlier,” Dahms said. “I said we had the potential, we just had to put it together … figure out what was the best.”