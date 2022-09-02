This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

HARRISBURG — Two perennial District Three powers came into George “Speed” Ebersole Stadium at Landis Field on Friday night searching for their first win.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League’s Wilson Bulldogs (1-1) struck first and pulled away in the second half to get the coveted first tally in the win column with a 17-10 nonleague victory over Central Dauphin.

The Mid-Penn’s Central Dauphin Rams (0-2) will try to pick up their first win next week at Coatesville.

Wilson wideout Edison Case caught a 26-yard touchdown from Tommy Hunsicker on a deep crossing route with 4:59 left in the first quarter to make it 7-0.

David Chase III responded for Central Dauphin with a 1-yard touchdown run to tie it with 9:01 left in the second quarter.

In the third, Ben Rada knocked in a 21-yard field goal with 8:19 left and Cam Jones dashed for a 53-yard rushing touchdown with 3:47 left. Jones finished with 122 rushing yards on the night as starter Cleveland Harding was inactive with an ankle injury. Brayden Snyder’s 32-yard field goal with 2:05 left made it 17-10, but it was too late for CD.

The Bulldogs draw within one game of evening the all-time series (6-7) with the Rams.