Wilson was back barking Bulldog-like things in 2021, steamrolling through Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League with a perfect record, before a spirited run to the District Three Class 6A football final.

The Bulldogs fell to Harrisburg in that title tilt, but when the shoulder pads and helmets were tucked neatly away in the supply closet for the winter, it went in the books as yet another successful season in West Lawn.

Wilson made it two Section One titles in a row last fall, and a league-best 29 crowns overall in the Bulldogs’ dominating L-L League history.

If they want to make it three straight, and capture their 30th gold trophy, Wilson must navigate a tricky nonleague slate — which includes Philadelphia nonleague foes Roman Catholic and Martin Luther King, plus Central Dauphin and rival Governor Mifflin — with plenty of contenders nipping at the Bulldogs’ heels for section glory.

“Hempfield is really up and coming, and Penn Manor is improving,” longtime Wilson coach Doug Dahms said. “Obviously, there’s Manheim Township. And Cedar Crest is always there.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: Doug Dahms (17th season, 170-35) • Base offense: Zone Read • Base defense: 4-4, 4-3 • 2021 results: 9-4 (5-0 L-L) • Key players returning: DB Eddie Case, DB Nick Cracona, OT Jack Dendall, LB Landon Farrell, OG Brendan Hopp, TE Brady Kline, WR-DB Cam Jones, LB Ryan McMillian, K Ben Rada, DB Spencer Thenga, DE Nick Weitzel.

So is Wilson. And despite some first-year starters in some key spots, don’t expect that to change.

About the offense

Plenty of fresh faces here, including a new QB — Tommy Hunsicker and Adam Woods were battling it out for the starting gig in camp — and a couple of new backs, with Cleveland Harding and Nick Fiorino penciled in for more carries, as Wilson replaces 1,000-yard rushers Jayden Jones and QB Brad Hoffman.

The good news: Jack Dendall and Brendan Hopp return to anchor the O-line, and TE Brady Kline is a blue-chipper. As is Wilson’s ultimate X-factor, Cam Jones. All he did last fall was pile up seven special teams return touchdowns and 1,300 all-purpose yards. He’ll be a top flank target this time around, and an absolute return fiend.

Reliable kicker Ben Rada also returns. He nailed three field goals last year, including the game-winner in the waning seconds in Wilson’s riveting win over Central York in the District Three Class 6A semifinals. There are some familiar names and faces in the Bulldog’s camp. But there are some holes to plug here, including some new O-line protectors.

“We’ll have to come out full-force, because we have some young kids who will have to step up and be ready to play,” Dahms noted. “We have a lot of young kids who have to mature right away.”

About the defense

Always Wilson’s bread and butter under longtime D-coordinator Ernie Wolber, the Bulldogs’ defense will be spearheaded by holdover linebackers Landon Farrell and Ryan McMillian, plus D-end blitzer Nick Weitzel and Jones, the reigning Section One DB of the Year. That’s a great start.

Wilson must replace a pair of menacing D-tackles — Dominic Memmo and Elian Rodriguez have moved on — but Dahms really likes what he sees from his defensive troops coming out of camp.

“We’ll be tough up front,” he said.

Again, some guys to replace on D, but Wilson has a knack for always finding the next man up. The Bulldogs will test that mantra this fall.

Final word

“More than anything else, right now we’re just looking at (the season-opener against) Roman Catholic,” Dahms said. “They went 3-7 last season, but they have seven guys back on both sides of the ball, and six D-I athletes. Then we go right into a smash-mouth game at Central Dauphin. So, it’s one week at a time for us, and we’ll see how it goes.”