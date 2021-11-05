YORK — Doug Dahms and his entire Wilson staff were prepared for what York junior sensation Jaheim White was going to throw at them.

“He’s fast as can be, quick as a cat. He changes directions and he breaks tackles,” the Bulldogs' coach said. “He was everything we said he was.”

White gained his yards — 242 of them with three touchdowns — and he even threw a long scoring pass. However, when it was most important, the Bulldogs shut the Bearcats down as York finished 0-for-6 on fourth down conversions, helping Wilson take home a 50-32 victory.

“The kids came to play. They made big plays when they had to,” Dahms said. “I am just glad they didn’t keep handing (White) the ball.”

The Bulldogs advanced to play unbeaten No. 1 seed Central York next week.

Turning point: Wilson lost a fumble on its first possession and five plays later, White made them pay.

However, the lead was short-lived as Cameron Jones took the ensuing kickoff for an 81-yard touchdown, and with a 2-point conversion put the Bulldogs ahead to stay.

Scoring three of the next four times it had the ball, Wilson went to halftime with a 29-20 lead.

Stars of the game: Wilson quarterback Brad Hoffman ran 17 times for 179 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Jadyn Jones had 22 carries for 156 yards and two scores. Cameron Jones also had a 72-yard kickoff return that set up Hoffman's 24-yard TD run.

Key stats: Jadyn Jones entered the game needing only 26 yards to cross 1,000 for the season. He eclipsed the mark on a 3-yard run early in the second quarter. Three plays later, he scored on a 3-yard run, giving the Bulldogs a 22-6 lead.

Quotable: “You can’t get down when they make a big play … They make a big play, the next play is just another opportunity for us to make a play. The kids did a good job with that,” Dahms said.