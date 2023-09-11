WEST LAWN —Wilson finally secured its first win, but it was far from pretty.

The Bulldogs, who built a 26-point lead Saturday before its game was suspended by lightning, gave up some long scores Monday afternoon but held on to beat Cheltenham 40-26 in a nonleague game at Gurski Stadium.

Tommy Hunsicker ran for three touchdowns and passed for two, both to Edison Case in Saturday’s portion of the game, which lasted four minutes into the second quarter. Case finished with six catches for a career-high 173 yards. Hunsicker threw for a career-high 291 yards.

The Bulldogs (2-1) needed all of it because they had trouble keeping the Golden Panthers (0-2) out of the end zone Monday.

Tre McLeod ruetuned a fumble 89 yards for a score and took a punt 81 yards back to the house with 5:24 remaining in the game.

The Golden Panthers recovered an onside kick and moved to the Wilson 24. They were a couple plays from coming all the way back before Rahmel Gaston’s fourth-down sack forced a turnover on downs with 3:21 left.

With Cheltenham out of timeouts the Bulldogs were able to run out the clock.

The marathon game saw the teams combine for 271 yards in penalties, attempt 68 passes and run 133 plays.

Wilson extended its lead to 33-0 minutes after the resumption of play Monday as Hunsicker completed three straight passes, then escaped a sack and ran 8 yards out of the pocket for his second touchdown of the game.

Cheltenham snapped the shutout when McLeod sprinted 34 yards up the middle with 4:40 left in the first half, his first of three TDs Monday.

The game was suspended Saturday with Wilson leading 26-0 with 8:12 left in the first half. After more than a one-hour delay, it was announced the game would be picked Monday.

Case had four catches for 156 yards in the first quarter alone, including touchdowns of 74 and 34 yards. On each of the scoring catches he broke off the line uncovered and caught the ball with no one within 10 yards of him.

The only thing that stopped the Bulldogs on Saturday was the weather. First, the game started 45 minutes late due to a sighting of lightning just before kickoff.

Once on the field the Bulldogs couldn’t be stopped: They reached the end zone on four straight possessions, taking a 26-0 lead late in the first quarter on Nick Fiorini’s 4-yard plunge. The score was set up by a 30-yard reception to Case, to the 4.

Monday’s resumption was also delayed, 45 minutes, due to late-afternoon weather issues.

The Bulldogs open play in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League next week against Reading High.