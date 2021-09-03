Will Cranford capped a 13-play, fourth-quarter drive with a 14-yard run to break a 7-7 tie and teammate Mason McClair preserved the lead with a late interception to give the host Crusaders their first win of the season in a nonleague football game Friday night.

Lancaster Catholic (1-1) converted three third downs during the decisive possession, including a third-and-15 completion to Jaevon Parker for 21 yards to keep the drive alive.

Delone Catholic (0-2) got the ball back with 4:12 to play in the fourth quarter and drove to near midfield when McClair jumped in front of Squires receiver Braeden Spielman and returned the pick 40 yards before being pushed out of bounds deep in Delone territory.

The Crusaders ran out the final 1:09 to come away with the victory.

Cranford hit McClair with an 18-yard scoring strike to open the scoring in the second quarter. That Crusaders possession came after Lancaster Catholic’s Raaker Smith recovered a Delone Catholic fumble.

The Squires knotted the game at 7-7 just before halftime, also taking advantage of a Crusaders turnover. With under 10 seconds left in the first half, Delone quarterback Ryder Noel found Dylan Staub right at the pylon for a Squires TD.

Star of the game

Tony Cruz was a workhorse for the Crusaders, picking up 67 yards on 20 carries. Cranford completed nine of 13 passes for 137 yards.

Key statistic

The Crusaders’ defense held Delone Catholic to 65 yards of offense in the second half.

Up next

Delone Catholic hosts Greencastle-Antrim on Friday while the Crusaders host Archbishop Carroll from the Philadelphia Catholic League.