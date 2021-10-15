LEBANON — To this point, it hasn’t been a typical Lancaster Catholic football season. But on this night, everything that could go right for the Crusaders, did.

On a humid October Friday in Lebanon Alumni Stadium, Catholic used short fields and big plays to steamroll the hometown Cedars 71-8. The Crusaders enjoyed a 50-8 halftime cushion and the entire second half was played under a continuously running mercy-rule clock.

Catholic’s most lopsided triumph of the season pushed it to 1-2 in Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and 4-4 overall. With the outcome, Lebanon slipped to 0-3, 0-8.

Catholic junior quarterback Will Cranford tallied three rushing touchdowns and threw for a fourth. In all, seven different Crusaders' players struck pay dirt.

Cranford’s first two touchdowns staked Catholic to a 15-0 first quarter advantage.

On the sixth snap of the game, Cranford ran one in for 29 yards out. Then, six minutes later, his 8-yard scoring scamper capped a nine-play, 52-yard possession.

Catholic notched 35 points in the second stanza to bring the mercy rule into play. The Crusaders tallied a pair of defensive touchdowns in the second half.

Turning point

Catholic scored three touchdowns in a span of 2:19 right before halftime to break the game wide open.

Star of the Game

Cranford, who carried eight times for 116 yards with three rushing touchdowns, also completed eight of his 11 pass attempts for 133 yards, all in the first half.

Key statistic

The Crusaders turned four Lebanon turnovers into 28 points.

Quotable

“It’s been up and down, generally,” Catholic coach Chris Maiorino said of this fall's campaign. “I think we’ve won all the games we were supposed to win. I tell our guys that we’ve got to win some of these games where we’re even. We haven’t won a 50-50 game yet. That’s kind of our next step as a team.”

Up next

Garden Spot visits Catholic next Friday, while Lebanon is at Donegal.