Five Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are still alive in postseason play. Four teams are playing in District 3 finals this weekend, while Section Three champ Wyomissing will play at Danville in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal Friday night.

Two L-L teams, Cocalico and Section Two champ Exeter, will play each other in the Class 5A district final Friday.

Manheim Central will play at Bishop McDevitt Friday to decide the Class 4A district title.

And Manheim Township will play at Harrisburg Saturday afternoon to determine the Class 6A championship.

Which of the L-L teams do you believe has the best chance to win this weekend?