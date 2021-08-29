Here is what we learned about the 21 L-L League football teams that competed in Week 1 games, as told by the reporters who covered all of the action ...

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: The Falcons learned that the core of their offense is in excellent shape with the boffo starting debut of junior QB Jay Huber. The Falcons also have runners and catchers and depth. They have a big-league RB-LB type in Aadyn Richards, but that wasn’t learned so much as reinforced (again). Just as important, though, is what Cedar Crest did not learn: Whether it can hold up on the line of scrimmage against the power opponents that fill the rest of their schedule. — Mike Gross

HEMPFIELD: The Black Knights’ offense can score when it wants. They were incredibly efficient offensively in the first half against Dallastown, finding the end zone in three of their four possessions. That being said, Hempfield’s defense will need to tighten it up, especially against the run. The Knights allowed 186 rushing yards against the Wildcats, and Dallastown knew it could get what it wanted on the ground. — Brian Markley

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: The Blue Streaks dodged a bullet when CD East’s potential game-tying field goal at the final horn never materialized because of a muffed snap. Score one in the moxie department for Township, which kept punching and eventually held off the Panthers at the wire. It looks like Matt O’Gorman can handle the pressure of kicking when the spotlight is shining bright; his late field goal won it for the Streaks, who picked up some terrific momentum with this victory. — Jeff Reinhart

McCASKEY: If the Red Tornado's season-opening victory over Reading is any indication, the running game will be productive behind a senior-heavy offensive line. Between the tackles the Tornado averaged five yards per touch to deliver head coach Ben Thompson's first victory and break a 26-game losing skein. The passing game is a work in progress, but showed flashes. Defensively, McCaskey allowed 124 yards on 31 plays, 85 yards coming on one star-crossed pass completion. After a relatively clean first half, three motion penalties for 15 yards, the Tornado was nicked eight times for 70 in the second half. That will need to be tightened going forward. — Dave Byrne

PENN MANOR: Strong line play helped carry the Comets past Conestoga Valley in their opener. The offensive line set the stage as five ball-carriers combined for 223 yards on 46 carries, including both of Penn Manor’s touchdowns. The defensive line also made the night uncomfortable for CV quarterback Macoy Kneisley. Leading the way there was sophomore Dhamir Wesley— who recorded a safety, recorded another tackle for a loss and just generally found himself in the middle of things —including a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage late in the game to help seal the win. — Will Welliver

WILSON: What a fantastic start for the Bulldogs, who dropped rival Central Dauphin by a 27-21 count. The Rams tacked on a pair of late fourth-quarter touchdowns for the difference, as Wilson’s first-team D came up large. So did the Jones brothers: Cam Jones popped a punt return 70 yards for a TD — Wilson always seems to thrive in special teams — and Jadyn Jones rushed for 110 yards and a score as the Bulldogs now prep for powerhouse Governor Mifflin on Friday. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 2

COCALICO: Eagles’ coach Bryan Strohl pretty much summed up the key to Cocalico’s victory over Conrad Weiser on Saturday with just a few words: “For our offense to be successful, we have to move the line of scrimmage, and I think we did that today. Not just one or two but five of them, and some guys who were rotating in and out,” Strohl said. Those guys, led by South Carolina recruit Ryan Brubaker, Jared Stauffer and Chuckie Drain and crew, punished the Scouts front seven, enabling the offense to rack up over 300 yards on the ground, including a 200-yard game by Anthony Bourassa, who is poised to be one of the top backs in the Lancaster-Lebanon League this fall. — Matt Pawlikowski

CONESTOGA VALLEY: Brothers Nick and Avery Tran provided offensive spark, netting 184 yards from scrimmage against Penn Manor. But the offense was inconsistent — the Buckskins went three-and-out and netted 14 yards on their first four possessions of the second half, when they trailed 9-6 — and special teams were not strong; besides a missed field goal (a 37-yard attempt), the CV missed two extra points and fumbled a punt return, mistakes that loomed large in a four-point game. — Will Welliver

ELIZABETHTOWN: The Bears pulled off a miracle win over backyard rival Donegal on Friday despite turning the ball over four times and getting whistled for 11 penalties. Definitely things to correct moving forward. But E-town looks like it might have a great passing connection between junior QB Josh Rudy and senior QB-turned-wideout Pat Gilhool. The two hooked up eight times for 101 yards through the air. — Kyle Morgan

MANHEIM CENTRAL: It was just one game, but the Barons dominated on offense and defense. Coach Dave Hahn said the Barons have to work on “everything — and our kicking game.” A missed field goal as time expired in the first half was really the only blemish in a game that saw Central hold Cumberland Valley to 98 yards of total offense, while piling up 499 yards from scrimmage themselves. Expectations are always high in Manheim, but Saturday was a good first step. “We’re nowhere near where we want to be yet,” Hahn said. Noted. — Will Welliver

SOLANCO: The Golden Mules triple-option offense was effective, with multiple players touching the ball en route to gaining 333 yards on the ground in Saturday's season opening 33-14 win against Palmyra. — Steve Navaroli

WARWICK: No Joey McCracken? No Caleb Schmitz? It was next man up in the QB and wideout departments on Saturday for the Warriors, and Jack Reed and Cooper Eckert delivered in Warwick’s 45-22 win over Lampeter-Strasburg. Reed threw for 322 yards with three touchdown tosses — all to Eckert, who hauled in eight catches for 227 yards. There’s a new QB-WR combo in Lititz. And they can really fly the friendly skies. Heads up. — Jeff Reinhart

SECTION 3

DONEGAL: If not for a freak muff on a line-drive punt, the Indians may very well have had a shot to knock off Elizabethtown late on Friday. But they did get some nice juice from RB Noah Rohrer, who had seven carries for 47 yards and their only TD of the night. He’s also their placekicker this season, so his extra point meant that he accounted for literally all of Donegal's points. — Kyle Morgan

EPHRATA: With the Mountaineers, who won their season-opener for the first time in 18 years, it is more or less confirming, instead of learning. Most folks in Ephrata knew Andre Weidman had power and speed. They also knew Hunter Mortimer was an athlete. In Saturday's 41-20 triumph over Muhlenberg, both guys showed off their skills and confirmed why they are held in such high regard. Weidman, a junior tailback, rushed for three scores on 16 carries for 149 yards and returned a kickoff 82 yards before being stopped inside the 5-yard line. Mortimer, a standout on the lacrosse field, took his first snaps from center in a varsity game. The last time he played quarterback was in D-League in Midget football. He threw two TD passes, while going 6 of 8 passing for 116 yards and rushed for 53 yards. — Eric Stark

GARDEN SPOT: The Spartans confirmed Saturday night that they have a major weapon in senior all-star placekicker Walker Martin, who booted five field goals, including 46- and 47-yarders, in a 27-24 overtime loss to Twin Valley. But the Spartans can't win consistently on field goals alone. Along with the 15 points by splitting uprights came a glaring deficiency — third-down conversions. The Spartans came up short on third down 10 out of 13 times. A penalty, a fumble and a dropped pass nullified three conversions. Martin came on to salvage three points on five of those 10 failed conversions, and missed on a sixth field goal attempt — a 43-yarder into a breeze — by a foot. — Andy Kehe

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: Not exactly the end result on the scoreboard that the Pioneers were hoping for in coach Victor Ridenour’s sideline debut. But L-S kept punching every time Warwick looked like it might pull away. Berkeley Wagner passed for 182 yards in his QB debut, and he fired a pair of fourth-quarter TD strikes to Beau Heyser to keep the Pioneers in it. Definitely better days ahead for this group, which will use the Warwick game as motivation moving forward. — Jeff Reinhart

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: The Crusaders’ defense played hard and did an admirable job against a talented York Catholic squad on Friday. In fact, two big plays combined for 142 of the 282 yards allowed by the Crusaders. However, Catholic's offense will need to produce more to help keep that defense off the field. The Crusaders only gained 123 yards against the Fighting Irish. — Steve Navaroli

LEBANON: The Cedars did what they can do — run the ball, with running QB Pedro De’Arce cracking the whip. They have a big, physical front on both sides of the ball, that should keep them in games against the balance of their schedule. What Lebanon must do — to keep defenses honest, if for no other reason — is to start throwing the ball and dig deeper in the playbook. — Mike Gross

SECTION 4

COLUMBIA: Not that his status as a mobile, accurate throwing gunslinger wasn’t already established, but QB Robert Footman took it to another level in Friday’s 46-25 win over Eastern York. He threw for 339 yards and five touchdowns, and he found a new reliable target in sophomore Artie Poindexter, who caught nine balls for 99 yards and a score. — Andy Kehe

NORTHERN LEBANON: There were not many big numbers in the Vikings' 13-7 win over Pine Grove, but Northern Lebanon had players who made big plays on offense and defense. Dwight Ostermayer made a 9-yard reception to put the Vikings in the red zone in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, his interception at the 20 stalled Pine Grove. Kayden Clark had an interception in the first half, and made the Vikings' longest reception with a 30-yard catch in the third quarter. — Dave Bohr

OCTORARA: The Braves did indeed pick up where they left off last season, when they won six games and earned some serious street cred in Section Four circles. It wasn’t looking very good when Octorara trailed Kennard-Dale 14-6 at the half. But Weston Stoltzfus saved the day. His TD pass to Mason Ellingsworth gave the Braves the lead for good late in the fourth quarter. Then Stoltzfus iced the game with an interception from his safety spot with two seconds to go for a 1-0 getaway for Octorara. — Jeff Reinhart

* Annville-Cleona, Elco and Pequea Valley were idle in Week 1; their games were postponed until Nov. 5 because of COVID-19 issues.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage