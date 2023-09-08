MYERSTOWN — The yards, all 554 of them, don’t belong to Jake Williams. They belong to everyone.

That’s the first thing you hear after walking into one of Elco’s football practices. The statistical anomaly that has been the season’s first two weeks is a collective effort.

The details are what make it so unexpected. Yes, Williams is a special talent. A 5-foot-11, 180-pound blur out of the backfield. Even when defenders catch him, they have a hard time bringing him down.

That part of the performance one could see coming. Williams rushed for 1,824 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He was one of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s best.

The offensive line, on the other hand, was a project. A concern. The greatest back in the world can’t run through holes that don’t exist.

Elco lost all five starters, and teams that are forced to completely rebuild up front usually don’t run wild. They spin their wheels.

“There was a little bit of worry,” coach Bob Miller said. “But once we got into the offseason and watched these guys commit, we started to see we were going to be pretty decent.”

The numbers piled up quickly.

Williams broke free for 234 yards and four touchdowns against West York in Week One of the 2023 season. The senior eclipsed his school record with 320 yards and five more scores against Annville-Cleona in Week Two. Elco is 2-0 and has scored 91 points while attempting five passes.

The story about the league’s leading rusher isn’t really a story about Williams. It’s about early morning workouts, fishing trips and a shared pursuit of greatness.

A group of young men, all fighting for their spot in the lineup, dedicated themselves to each other.

“You do it for your teammates,” left guard Carter Kemper said. “It starts with having a genuine relationship and not forcing anything.”

Coming together

The center is named after a famous rapper. Tupac Vasquez-Disla, as you might expect, is asked about it all the time. The answer is simple. His dad was a big fan.

The left guard is a converted fullback, and he looks like one. Kemper is listed at 5-foot-8, 180 pounds. He gets as many questions about his size as Vasquez-Disla gets about his name.

The left tackle is the younger brother of the star running back. Paul Williams sprouted to 6-foot-2, 225 pounds as a sophomore. He was built more for the trenches than sprinting to the end zone.

Six linemen rotate into five spots. Luke Bailey is the right guard. Brayden Malloy is the right tackle. Alexander Muniz-Cruz fills in where he’s needed.

Jake Williams gets the headlines. He makes sure his protectors aren’t relegated to the fine print. When he was doing a TV interview last week, the linemen were standing behind him. Williams gestured to them to make sure their contributions weren’t overlooked.

“Those guys just get after it,” Williams said. “They have the strength, the size and the quickness. It’s the aggressiveness that puts them over.”

Alarms were set every summer morning and lifting started as early as 7 a.m.

The school was empty. The pool was open. People were escaping to the beach and relaxing in the sun. Elco’s players were working out. Being there was a requirement.

“We hold each other accountable,” Muniz-Cruz said. “We have that trust in each other.”

Everyone has to block. Not just the line.

Elliot Kreider, his No. 10 helmet marked up from all the collisions during the first two games, leads the way at fullback. Philip Horst clears space as a tight end.

The bond between the Raiders extends beyond the white lines. Kemper organizes the team’s fishing getaways to a nearby pond. Between five and 10 players come along on any given trip. Even Vasquez-Disla, not the greatest angler by his own account, has reeled in a fish.

“I feel like that helps with our relationships while playing football,” Bailey said. “It’s just talking with your buddies. The cherry on top is catching something.”

The workouts were filled with trash talk, motivational support and complicated handshakes. So many handshakes they can’t keep track of them all.

The best moments, Jake Williams said, were when everyone was finished. The guys stuck around and chatted.

“It’s the brotherhood we have,” Kreider said. “We all feel good when Jake scores and we go down and celebrate with him.”

A family tradition

Jake Williams is the middle of five brothers. His family’s name echoes through recent Elco sports history. Expectations come with it.

Erik plays at Lebanon Valley College. Luke plays at Bloomsburg. Paul is already on the varsity, and Noah is just getting started in seventh grade. Hannah, the only daughter, was a field hockey and track athlete.

And dad Bob Williams played at Delaware and coaches the line with John Wetzel.

Paul, then a sixth-grader, remembers watching Jake when he was still in middle school. He looked different than the other boys.

“There wasn’t anyone who could keep up with him,” Paul said. “Every time he touched the ball he got a touchdown. It was junior high stuff, but still, he couldn’t get tackled at all.”

This season has been more of the same. Williams is averaging 19.1 yards per carry. Nearly one out of every three attempts has gone the distance.

The blockers know if they can give Williams a crease, it can turn into a huge gain. So far, they’ve provided much more than a crease.

“When he’s running, he looks like he’s on ice skates,” Horst said. “It’s crazy to watch.”

Williams speaks often of his faith and is known for his humility. He holds bible study groups with some of his teammates and tries not to be too prideful.

The attention, the hype, the hyperbole don’t interest him. He plays for the camaraderie that comes with being in the huddle.

“When I score a touchdown, I can see the happiness on everyone’s face,” Williams said. “That’s the best part about running the ball.”

The road ahead

Elco’s schedule is unforgiving after it hosts Columbia tonight. The Raiders will enter Section Four play. Defending district champions Wyomissing and Cocalico are waiting. So are Lampeter-Strasburg and Berks Catholic.

Williams probably won’t keep posting video game stats while navigating that gauntlet. Each yard will become more difficult to gain.

The Raiders will try to grind out wins and find a path to the postseason.

“We have a standard here at Elco,” Vasquez-Disla said. “We’re trying to raise it. We try to get 1% better every day.”

Whatever record Elco posts and whatever yardage total Williams produces will be a footnote at the end of these 10 weeks. The Raiders are enjoying the journey. The touchdowns, the trash talk and even the occasional bluegill they pull out of the pond.

All the work they’ve poured into this season hasn’t felt like work at all.

“We love being together,” Malloy said. “Ups and downs, we’re all there for each other.”