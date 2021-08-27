Trailing host Kennard-Dale 14-12 at halftime, Octorara put its rally caps on in the second half Friday night and picked up a gut-check 18-16 nonleague victory in rainy Fawn Grove.

Weston Stoltzfus came up big with two clutch plays in the fourth quarter for the Braves.

First, with just over two minutes to go in the game, Stoltzfus fired a go-ahead TD pass to Mason Ellingsworth, giving Octorara an 18-14 lead. Earlier, Colton Focht's TD run cut Kennard-Dale's lead to 14-12.

With Kennard-Dale mounting one last charge and with time running out, Stoltzfus swooped in for the game-icing interception with two seconds to play and the Braves hung on.

Octorara returns to action next Saturday with an 11 a.m. nonleague game at York Tech.