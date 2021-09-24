LEBANON — Octorara bounced back from its first loss of the season in a big way, throttling Lebanon 54-0 in a crossover football game Friday night at Alumni Stadium to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Six different players tallied a touchdown for Octorara, as the Braves piled up 460 yards of total offense and scored more than 50 points for the second time in three games.

Corey Diantonio opened the scoring when he pulled in a 20-yard pass from Weston Stoltzfus just 3:28 into the game. After a fourth-down stop by the Braves’ defense, Octorara pieced together an 11-play, 62-yard drive capped by Stoltzfus’ 1-yard touchdown run to take a 12-0 lead with 2:37 left in the first quarter.

Stoltzfus found Diantonio (three catches for 77 yards) for a second touchdown in the opening moments of the second quarter — a 27-yard strike to give Octorara a 19-0 lead.

Senior running back Mike Trainor tallied his fourth rushing touchdown of the season on a 5-yard run in the second quarter. Trainor finished with 100 yards on 12 carries and he also caught four passes for 56 yards — including a 21-yard touchdown toss in the third quarter.

Mason Ellingsworth and Steele Wrigley also had touchdown receptions — Ellingsworth’s 4-yard grab gave Octorara a 33-0 halftime lead while Wrigley’s 17-yard catch opened the scoring in the second half.

Colton Focht (seven carries for 49 yards) capped the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run with 9:23 left in the game.

Star of the game

Stoltzfus went 12-for-16 for 201 yards and a season-high five touchdowns for Octorara.

Key statistic

The Braves defense held Lebanon to just 150 yards of total offense, the lowest output Octorara allowed this season — topping their Week Two performance against York Tech (160 yards).

Notable

Lebanon was shutout for the second week in a row and for third time this season. The Cedars were just 1-for-11 on third- and fourth-down conversions.

Up next

Section games start next Friday, and Octorara is slated to host Columbia (3-1) while Lebanon will welcome Ephrata (3-2) for Homecoming.