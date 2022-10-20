The Lancaster-Lebanon League football section races have reached a fevered pitch, and there are scenarios aplenty on the table with the Week 9 games teed up and ready to go.

Hempfield is alone and out front in the Section 1 chase. Manheim Central and Exeter — both 8-0 and cruising — are tied atop the Section 2 charts. Solanco sits alone atop the Section 3 perch. Unscathed Wyomissing and 1-loss Lampeter-Strasburg share the Section 4 lead. And unbeaten Lancaster Catholic and upstart Schuylkill Valley are knotted up in Section 5.

Without looking too far ahead, Exeter visits Manheim Central, L-S is at Wyomissing and Lancaster Catholic heads to Schuylkill Valley — all in Week 10. So nobody in that group can get caught looking ahead on Friday.

There are 19 games on the Week 9 slate, with 17 section clashes and a pair of nonleague games all set for Friday at 7 p.m. Here’s a preview …

SECTION 1

Hempfield (4-0 league, 6-2 overall) at Cedar Crest (2-3, 4-4): A big test for the Black Knights, who must flush last week’s 44-22 nonleague setback against Exeter and get focused on the task at hand: Grinding out a 2-0 finish for its first section crown since a co-title with Manheim Township back in 2005 — and first outright championship since 1994. Hempfield gets no worse than a tie for the title with a win on Friday. The pesky Falcons tripped up Hempfield 20-13 last fall, costing Hempfield a shot at a share for section gold. And this series is 2-2 since Cedar Crest came back up from Section 2 in 2018, so the Falcons know a thing or two about silencing the Knights. … Key stat: Hempfield’s D has allowed 1,180 rushing yards, fourth-fewest among Section 1 outfits. But last week, Exeter RB Richie Karstien bolted for 212 yards with four TD runs, and now the Knights must tame CC RB Izaiah Gonzalez, who darted for 134 yards with two TD runs in a win over McCaskey last week. Seems like every Section 1 clash comes down to rush-D these days. … Key kid: Playing from behind the whole night, Hempfield mostly went airborne last week vs. Exeter, as QB Jackson Landis went 23-for-34 for 293 yards up top against the Eagles. Thinking Hempfield might try and establish a rushing attack here vs. the Falcons, so keep an eye on RB Grant Hoover (698 rushing yards, 6.1 avg., 4 TD) to get some early carries. Cedar Crest has allowed 930 rushing yards, third-fewest in Section 1. … And this: Hempfield dipped to No. 3 — behind Central York and Cumberland Valley — in the D3-6A power ratings. The top-8 go; Cedar Crest is No. 12 and needs wins and help. Hempfield fell to Central York 30-20 in a nonleague showdown back in Week 3. … FYI: CC QB Jackson Custer continues to sizzle behind center since taking over for injured vet Jay Huber; Custer clicked on a cool 10-of-12 passes for 221 yards with three TD strikes in last week’s win vs. McCaskey, and he’s throw seven TD passes against no picks, and he’s the top-rated QB among Section 1 signal-callers. Hempfield has to rattle him; keep an eye on Knights’ DT punisher Deyvid Palepale to bum-rush the backfield. A lot.

Penn Manor (2-2, 4-4) at Manheim Township (3-1, 6-2): Eight straight wins in this series for the Blue Streaks, who are humming right along with three dubs in a row and a red-hot offense that is averaging 366.9 yards a game, seventh-best in the league. Safe to say Township has found its groove, with 146 points over its last three games. Back to the drawing board for the Comets, who were tripped up by Wilson by a 56-7 count, and they haven’t beaten the Streaks since a 35-21 win in 2013. … Key stat: MT WR Landon Kennel has six TD receptions in the last two games; three in a win over Cedar Crest and three more in a win over Reading last week. Kennel also has 16 catches over that 2-game clip, and he leads all Section 1 receivers with 42 receptions and 10 TD snags. Reading WR Ruben Rodriguez also has 42 grabs. … Key kids: PM D-backs Kyle Furnier (31 tackles, 2 INT) and Clark Wagstaff (8 tackles, 2 INT) must keep tabs on Township’s deep receiving corps, including Kennel, who has been tough to mark as of late. … And this: Township is No. 4 and safely inside the D3-6A power-rating bubble; Penn Manor is at No. 9, and would be the first squad out in the 8-team bracket. Crunch time for the Comets, who finish up next week with a home date vs. McCaskey. Township hosts Wilson in Week 10, so the Streaks can’t get caught looking ahead against PM. … FYI: MT QB Hayden Johnson continues to lead the league in completions (166) and pass attempts (224) and his 1,747 passing yards are second-most in the league. Simply can’t stress enough that PM must be in pass-coverage mode from the jump.

McCaskey (0-4, 1-7) at Wilson (3-1, 6-2): The Bulldogs bounced back from their gut-punch Week 7 setback against Hempfield in fine fashion with a 56-7 romp over Penn Manor last week. Cam Jones returned a punt for a TD for the fifth time this season in the victory, and he has an even one dozen special teams TD returns in his career, which is staggering, and a record on the L-L League books that could be around for years and years. And he’s not done. By the way, Jones' 94-yard punt-return TD vs. PM was one of the longest in Berks County history. The longest? Conrad Weiser's Luke Stopper took a punt 98 yards to the house for the Scouts back in 1996. Meanwhile, the Red Tornado made a late push, but fell to Cedar Crest for their seventh straight setback. Wilson leads this series 40-7-1, including a 50-12 victory last year for their 17th win a row in the set. McCaskey’s last W: 31-14 back in 2003. … Key stat: McCaskey is yielding 384.3 yards a game, second-most in the league, and the Tornado has given up 1,812 rushing yards, fourth-most it the league. Now they’re tasked with slowing down Jones, who is averaging 9.1 yards per carry with 16 TD runs. … Key kid: McCaskey LB Xavier Gates (44 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble) has to wrap and tackle; Wilson has amassed 1,470 rushing yards, most among Section 1 clubs. … And this: Wilson, a district finalist last year, is at No. 6 in the D3-6A power ratings. A friendly reminder that whoever makes the D3-6A field has a week off before that bracket gets started on the Nov. 11-12 weekend. … FYI: Wilson has clinched its 47th winning season in a row, dating back to 1976. The Bulldogs have also clinched their 59th non-losing season in a row; their 1964 team went 5-5, a year after a 1-8-1 finish.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central (4-0, 8-0) at Governor Mifflin (2-2, 3-5): Not quite the showdown everyone was expecting coming into this season, but still an intriguing matchup between a couple of longtime D3 power-punchers, as the Mustangs try and hand the Barons their first loss. Central leads this series 4-0, including a 30-29 win in the 2017 D3-5A finale, and a 51-14 victory in the 2018 D3-5A quarterfinals. The Barons also beat the Mustangs in 1994 and 1995 — on the way to winning section gold both years — when they were Section 2 foes. … Key stat: Central has scored 432 points, most in the league, and the Barons have outscored their last three opponents by a 201-7 count, with a pair of shutout victories. Central has also flashed the fifth-best D in the league, yielding 204.9 yards a game, and the Barons have given up just 89 points, fourth-fewest in the league, for a plus-343 scoring margin, No. 1 in the league. Caution: Flammable. … Key kid: Central continues to ride RB Brycen Armold, who has a league-best 20 TD runs and 1,288 rushing yards — third-most in the league — while picking up 9.1 yards per carry. Mifflin’s D has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards among Section 2 clubs. But it’s safe to say the Mustangs will need their stingiest D effort this season in this showdown. … And this: Central is No. 1 in the D3-4A power ratings, ahead of reigning champ Bishop McDevitt and reigning runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg. … FYI: Central is 8-0 for the first time since the Barons were 14-0 and headed to the PIAA-5A state finale in 2018. … Fun fact: Between his head-coaching and assistant-coaching duties, longtime Central skipper Mike Williams has now coached in 600 career games for the Barons. He handles the special teams coordinating for Central.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

Conestoga Valley (2-2, 4-4) at Exeter (4-0, 8-0): Despite a 48-0 setback at Central last week, the Buckskins can still finagle their way into the D3-5A playoffs with a hot finish. But they’ll have to solve the blistering-hot Eagles, who are soaring after knocking off Hempfield last week. Trap game of sorts here for Exeter, with a trip to Baron Nation coming up next week. … Key stat: Exeter’s gnarly D has allowed just 696 rushing yards, fewest in the league, and the Eagles are allowing 198 yards a game, third-best in the league, and they’ve yielded 86 points, third-fewest in the league. … Key kid: CV LB Robby Swift (67 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble) is the Bucks’ stick-machine. He must keep rugged RB Richie Karstien (904 rushing yards, 14 TD runs) in his sights. Karstien needs 96 yards for a 1,000-yard campaign. … And this: Exeter is No. 2 — behind fellow unbeaten Solanco — in the D3-5A power ratings. CV is at No. 13, and would be the first club out in the 12-team 5A bracket. The Bucks have some work to do; they finish up at home vs. Muhlenberg after Friday’s trip over to Exeter. … FYI: Exeter QB Mason Rotelli (1,005 passing yards, 14 TD tosses against just 1 pick) is No. 1 in the league in passer efficiency rating. He’s also rushed for 332 yards with six TD keepers. … Fun fact: Exeter is 8-0 for the first time since an 11-0 getaway in 2015. If the Eagles and Central win on Friday, it would set up a winner-takes-all battle royale for the outright Section 2 gold trophy next week.

Warwick (2-2, 3-5) at Lebanon (0-5, 0-8): The Warriors and the Cedars will knock heads for the first time since the 2016-17 cycle, when they were Section 1 rivals. Warwick won both of those games, outscoring Lebanon 117-42. This time around, the Warriors need a 2-0 finish, and help, for any shot at a D3-5A playoff bid, while the Cedars are out to snap a maddening 20-game losing skid; Lebanon’s last win: 35-23 over Garden Spot on Oct. 9, 2020. … Key stat: The Cedars have given up 1,899 rushing yards, second-most in the league, and Lebanon has yielded 401 points — 50.1 per game — and that’s the most in the league. … Key kid: Warwick WR Brendon Snyder (44-690, 15.7 avg., 8 TD catches) has been QB Jack Reed’s safety blanket all season. He’ll test Lebanon’s D-backs. … And this: Kind of a long shot at this point, but Warwick is at No. 18 in the D3-5A power ratings, and must jump six teams to get in. The Warriors host Governor Mifflin in Week 10. And yes, after eight road games because of ongoing construction at Grosh Field, Warwick will play the Mustangs on their home turf, as the district will bring in portable seating, just like back in Week 4 when Conestoga Valley came to Lititz. So this will be Warwick’s eighth and final bus ride this regular season. That’s a bunch.

SECTION 3

Fleetwood (0-4, 2-6) at Solanco (4-0, 8-0): The Golden Mules can see the finish line, as they’re angling for their first section championship since a tri-crown in Section 2 in 2015 with Lampeter-Strasburg and Central. Solanco hasn’t had a solo title since 1990. They’ll get a struggling Tigers’ outfit that has dropped five games in a row, before Solanco finishes up at home next week vs. Garden Spot. … Key stat: Fleetwood has yielded 1,512 rushing yards, second-most in Section 3. The Tigers will be tasked with slowing down Solanco’s punishing triple-option attack, which has cranked out 2,474 rushing yards, second-most in the league. … Key kid: Mules’ QB Brody Mellinger has been an absolute maestro during Solanco’s sizzling 8-0 getaway; he’s rushed for 616 yards with 13 TD keepers, and he’s thrown for 414 yard with six TD flips against no picks. He’s made all the right reads, and he’s piloting an offense that averages 365.6 yards a game, third-best in Section 3, and 34 points a game. Good times in Quarryville this fall. … And this: Solanco is No. 1 in the D3-5A power ratings, ahead of No. 2 Exeter, No. 5 Elizabethtown, No. 9 Garden Spot and No. 12 Ephrata, who would all be in the playoffs if the season ended today. It doesn’t, or course. But those teams are all in good position to snare a D3 invite. Stay tuned. … FYI: Solanco is 8-0 for the first time since a 9-0 start back in 2015 — the last time the Mules hoisted a section title trophy. The Mules get no worse than a tie for the title with a win over the Tigers on Friday.

Garden Spot (3-1, 6-2) at Elizabethtown (3-1, 7-1): The former longtime Section 2 foes will square off, with still plenty to play for in the Section 3 hunt, and both squads are zeroing in on D3-5A bids. The Bears have won four straight in this series, dating back to 2016. This is their first meeting since 2019. … Key stat: Two of the league’s most high-powered offenses on display in this clash; E-town is at 487.1 yards a game, tops in the league, and Garden Spot is averaging 412 yards a game, third-best in the circuit. May the best defense win this showdown. … Key kid: E-town LB Elijah Macfarlane (team-best 60 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble) could use a ball-hawker kind of a night, as the Bears must slow down GS QB Kye Harting, who is having an excellent dual-threat season. Check his numbers: 1,519 passing yards, 17 TD throws, 802 rushing yards, 7 TD keepers. He’s 198 rushing yards shy of a pretty rare 1,000-1,000 season, and Harting leads all L-L League QBs in rushing yards. … And this: E-town QB Josh Rudy leads the league in passing yards (2,253) and TD passes (23) and Bears’ WR Braden Cummings leads the league in receptions (45), receiving yards (1,192) and TD catches (15). A ton of playmakers on the field for this clash. Could be a busy night for the scoreboard operator — and for both defensive coordinators, making adjustments on the fly. … FYI: E-town RB Logan Lentz (975 rushing yards, 15 TD runs) needs 25 yards for a 1,000-yard season. That would give the Bears a 2,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard receiver, and a 1,000-yard back in nine weeks. Not too shabby. ... Fun fact: GS DT Tyler Hurst had 4.5 sacks in last week's nonleague win over Central Mountain. He's up to 11 sacks this season.

Twin Valley (2-3, 4-4) at Daniel Boone (0-4, 1-7): The Raiders are still thinking D3-4A playoff run, while the Blazers are out to snap a maddening 5-game losing skid in this old-school Berks County backyard brawl; these schools are separated by just 9 miles of blacktop. TV topped DB 19-10 last fall, but the Blazers have a cozy 19-5 lead in this series. … Key stat: TV is bringing up the rear in the L-L League in team defense, allowing 397.4 yards a game. The Raiders have also yielded 1,823 rushing yards, third-most in the league. So they’ll need to button things up against DB QB Dean Rotter, who passed for 196 yards and a TD and he rushed for 118 yards with a pair of TD keepers last week vs. Solanco. He’s slippery. Rotter needs 94 passing yards for a 1,000-yard season up top. … Key kids: Rotter knows his way around a huddle, as does TV QB Evan Myers, who is also having a crackerjack dual-threat season behind center for the Raiders. Check the numbers: Myers has passed for 914 yards with 4 TD tosses, and he’s rushed for 309 yards with 7 TD keepers. He needs 86 passing yards for a 1,000-yard air season. A couple of crafty playmakers taking snaps in this clash. … And this: TV is at No. 6 in the D3-4A power ratings, safely inside that bracket bubble for now. The Raiders wrap up their Section 3 slate on Friday vs. the Blazers, and finish up their regular-season slate with a nonleague game at Hatboro-Horsham in Week 10. The Hatters — dig that nickname — are 1-5 going into their game Friday vs. Council Rock North.

SECTION 4

Conrad Weiser (2-3, 3-5) at Lampeter-Strasburg (5-0, 7-1): If this matchup sounds familiar, it should. The Scouts and the Pioneers just met in the 2020 D3-4A semifinals, and L-S won that shootout 56-35 on the way to the title. That’s the night L-S QB Sean McTaggart heaved a D3-record 7 TD passes. C-dub and L-S also met twice in a three-year span in the D3-3A playoffs: L-S won 49-21 in 2007 and Weiser won 30-28 in 2009 in first-round clashes. This is their first meeting as section foes. The Scouts head to Lampeter dragging a 3-game losing streak to face a rampaging Pioneers’ outfit that has won seven straight, shares the section lead with unscathed Wyomissing, and has found its groove. … Key stat: Rattling off some nifty L-S defensive numbers here … 158.9 yards against per game, second-best in the league; 310 passing yards allowed, fewest in the league; 961 rushing yards allowed, sixth-fewest in the league; and 81 points allowed, second-fewest in the league. Tack on 62 tackles for losses, 10 sacks, 22 QB hurries, 15 total takeaways with 10 picks, plus three shutout victories, and the Pioneers’ D has been pretty tough to solve. … Key kid: L-S QB Trent Wagner had his bust-out passing game last week in the Pioneers’ 49-0 whitewash win over Elco; five of his six completions went for touchdowns — three to Hunter Hildenbrand and two to Dean Herr — and he threw for 221 yards in all (36.8 yards per completion) as L-S kept on keeping on. … And this: As mentioned, L-S in No. 3 — behind Manheim Central and Bishop McDevitt — in the D3-4A power ratings. The Pioneers simply can’t get caught looking ahead here; they face a bus trip to undefeated Wyomissing next Saturday, with the outright Section 4 title potentially on the line. …FYI: Thumbed through the box score from the 2020 D3-4A semifinal game, and found just two kids — both current Weiser players — who registered any stats that night. CW WR Trey Dianna had one catch for 9 yards, and Scouts’ K Adam Noll went 5-for-5 on PAT attempts as sophomore contributors that season. Doesn’t mean they didn’t play, but no current L-S players registered any stats that night.

Wyomissing (5-0, 8-0) at Octorara (0-5, 1-7): It’s the first meeting between the Spartans and the Braves, as Wyo angles for its 33rd regular-season victory in a row against a Braves’ outfit that has dropped six in a row, and must now face the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state; the Spartans are simply sizzling. … Key stat: Wyo has allowed just 62 points, fewest in the league, and the Spartans are allowing just 153.5 yards per game, tops in the league, and they’ve yielded 889 rushing yards, third-fewest in the league. The crux: Wyo has rushed for 2,486 yards, No. 1 in the league; Octorara has yielded 2,347 rushing yards, most in the league. Needless to say, this is definitely a wrap-and-tackle kind of a game for the Braves. … Key kids: Name-dropping some Wyo O-line standouts, who have road-graded the way to the Spartans’ success on the ground so far … Jven Williams (Penn State commit), Isaac Focht, John Gartner, Pacen Ziegler and Cooper Young have done damage up front. … And this: Wyo is No. 1 in the D3-3A power ratings, just ahead of No. 2 Lancaster Catholic. … FYI: The last time Wyo wasn’t 8-0 was back in 2018, when the Spartans fell to Pottsville in Week 2. They haven’t lost a regular-season game since.

Cocalico (3-2, 4-4) at Berks Catholic (3-2, 3-5): The Eagles and the Saints just met last November in the first round of the D3-4A playoffs, and BC KO’d Cocalico 21-7. The rematch is a must-win scenario for both teams, as far as their D3 playoff chances go. Both teams are on the outside looking in; BC is No. 7 (6 go) in 3A and Cocalico is No. 15 (12 go) in 5A. The loser here will very likely miss the playoffs. … Key stat: Cocalico has rushed for 2,285 yards, fourth-best in the league. And the Eagles got a solid performance from slugger FB Sam Steffey last week; he rumbled for 145 yards with three TD runs in Cocalico’s win over Donegal. BC has allowed 1,400-plus rushing yards, right in the middle of the pack in Section 4. The Saints’ D must be in run-stuff mode vs. the run-happy Eagles, who have just 221 passing yards, the fewest in the league. Look for BC DB Kevin Olivier, who had 17 tackles in the Saints' win over Octorara last week, to help out in rush-D mode from his safety spot. … Key kids: A 3-pack of Cocalico defensive stalwarts need to swarm and attack BC’s dangerous Wing-T scheme … LB Tyler Angstadt (81 tackles, 10 for losses, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery), LB Dane Bollinger (68 tackles, 10 for losses, 1 forced fumble) and DT Chuckie Drain (58 tackles, 18 for losses, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble) have to bottle up Saints’ RB Josiah Jordan, who has zoomed for 775 yards with 11 TD runs.

Elco (1-4, 4-4) at Donegal (1-4, 2-6): Plenty of familiarity between the Raiders and the Indians, who have been section rivals over the years. Donegal is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings; Elco won back-to-back matchups in 2018-19. The Indians grabbed a 28-14 victory last fall. Big game here for the Raiders in their playoff hunt; Elco is No. 9 — and in, for now — in the D3-4A power ratings. … Key stat: An injury plagued season for Donegal, which is averaging just 194.4 yards a game, fourth from the bottom in the league. … Key kids: Two of the league’s top grind-it-out backs on display in this clash; Elco’s Jake Williams (1,330 rushing yards, 9.8 avg., 14 TD runs) and Donegal’s Noah Rohrer (624 rushing yards, 9 TD runs) will both take the ball early and often. And they’ll both stick you on D from their linebacker spots, too. Should hear both their names a lot on Friday.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley (1-4, 1-7) at Lancaster Catholic (5-0, 8-0): First meeting since 2019 for these longtime section foes, and the Crusaders have won the last four matchups, dating back to 2016. Catholic can’t get caught napping here, with a trip to co-leader Schuylkill Valley coming up next week, and the section title hanging in the balance. … Key stat: The pesky Braves have played everybody tough, but they’re averaging just 143.6 yards a game, last in the league, and PV has scored just 69 points, fewest in the league. They’ll get a firecracker-hot Catholic offense that is averaging 34.4 points and 330.9 yards a game, as the Crusaders angle for their first section title since 2019, capping back-to-back crowns and three championships in four years. Win here, and Catholic will get no worse than a tie for the title — with the bus ride to SV looming next week. … Key kid: Some ball control would behoove the Braves in this matchup; PV RB Dontae Petersheim has been tough to tackle lately, with 239 yards (6.1 yards per pop) with three TD runs in the last three games, including a 103-yard, 1-TD effort in a win over Columbia. … FYI: Catholic is 8-0 for the first time since the Crusaders were 10-0 in 2018.

Annville-Cleona (3-2, 5-3) at Schuylkill Valley (5-0, 6-2): The Dutchmen can toss an oily monkey wrench into the race with a win here. But A-C must tame a bubbling-hot Panthers’ outfit that is riding a 6-game winning streak, and can smell its first section title in program history. SV leads this series 3-1; A-C won the last meeting 28-16 back in 2015. … Key stat: SV has allowed 1,045 rushing yards, fewest among Section 5 teams. Conversely, A-C has gouged out 2,406 rushing yards, most among Section 5 teams, and fourth-best in the league. There’s your crux; SV needs to stop the run. Period. … Key kid: A-C RB Phoenix Music is having a dandy of a season carrying the ball; he’s taken the rock a league-best 222 times for a league-leading 1,456 yards with 17 TD romps. If he’s moving the sticks and the Dutchmen are controlling the clock, watch out. SV must stop Music. Or else. He barreled for 200 yards with four TD romps last week vs. Pequea Valley. … And this: While Music will be doing his thing for A-C, the league’s fourth-leading rusher will also be on display here; SV RB Dom Giuffre, coming off a 302-yard, 4-TD tour-do-force game in a win over Hamburg, will test A-C’s defenders. Rush D will be both team’s top priorities in this showdown. … FYI: A-C is No. 2 in the D3-2A power ratings, while SV is at No. 4 in the D3-3A power ratings.

Hamburg (3-2, 6-2) at Northern Lebanon (1-4, 2-6): The Hawks need some good mojo after falling to Schuylkill Valley last week in the Frost Bowl trophy game. They’ll get a Vikings’ team that has dropped four straight, and saw their offense sputter last week against Columbia. Hamburg has a 20-19 lead in this series, including a 47-6 win last year. It was their first meeting since 2015. Now, these two are section playmates. … Key stat: Hamburg is cranking out 399.9 yards a game, fourth-best in the league. That O will test NL’s D, which is allowing 318.8 yards a game, most among Section 5 outfits, and the Vikings have given up 1,672 rushing yards, most among Section 5 teams. … Key kid: After missing the much-anticipated Lancaster Catholic game with a gimpy ankle, Hamburg RB Pierce Mason (942 rushing yards, 11.9 yards per pop, 17 TD runs) has slowly but surely worked his way back on the field. We’ll see if he’s back to 100 percent against NL, which must also contain dual-threat QB Xander Menapace (1,204 passing yards, 11 TD tosses, 470 rushing yards, 11 TD keepers). … And this: Hamburg is No. 5 in the D3-3A power ratings. If the season ended today — yeah, it doesn’t — the Hawks would get a rematch vs. No. 4 Schuylkill Valley. Still a lot on the table for everyone concerned over these final two weeks.

Kutztown (1-4, 2-6) at Columbia (1-4, 3-5): The Crimson Tide is feeling better about things after snapping a 5-game slide last week, holding Northern Lebanon’s offense in check for a 12-6 win. And it looks like Columbia has settled with converted receiver Dominic Diaz-Ellis at QB; he had a TD run and he zipped the game-winning TD pass last week vs. NL. Columbia must slow down Kutztown’s punishing rushing attack in this tilt. … Key stat: In a section stuffed with breakaway backs and powerful rushing attacks, Kutztown has rumbled for 2,014 yards on the ground, third-most in Section 5. And the Cougars are one of just six teams in the league with 2,000-plus rushing yards heading into Week 9. Impressive. … Key kid: Columbia WR Artie Poindexter — who played some QB a few weeks back — settled back in on the flanks last week, and he caught 7 passes for 84 yards, including the game-winning TD snag vs. NL. Kutztown DBs must be aware of Mr. Poindexter. … And this: Columbia is No. 6 in the D3-2A power ratings; the top-4 teams go, so the Tide needs two wins and help to go back to the postseason. They finish up next week at Hamburg, which is also in a playoff chase.

NONLEAGUE

Muhlenberg (2-6) at Ephrata (5-3): The Mountaineers, who are in line for a D3-5A playoff invite and need a win here to keep those chances alive, topped the Muhls 41-20 in a Week 1 nonleague game last year to take a 3-2 lead in this series. Muhlenberg’s top priority when they touch down at The War: Curtailing Ephrata RB Andre Weidman, who has 567 rushing yards (and 6 totals TDs) in the last two games. … Key stat: Ephrata’s D has 52.5 tackles for losses, 14 sacks, 53 QB hurries and 11 takeaways. They’ll have to slow down Muhls’ scat-back Giovanni Cavanna, who has rushed for 790 yards with 11 TD runs, averaging 8.1 yards per touch. Cavanna and Weidman on the same field? Yes, please. … Key kid: Ephrata DT Weston Nolt (68 tackles, 19.5 hits for losses, 4.5 sacks, 9 QB hurries) has been a beast in the trenches for the Mounts. He’ll have to help plug the rushing lanes and keep Cavanna from finding daylight. … FYI: In last year’s game, Weidman rushed for 143 with three TD dashes in Ephrata’s win. … And this: Seeking its first playoff appearance since 1987, Ephrata is No. 12 — and the last team in, for now — in the D3-5A power ratings. Mounts at E-town in Week 10 still on the calendar.

Reading (3-5) at Central York (7-1): A tall task for the Red Knights, who get a sizzling-hot Panthers’ team that sits at No. 2 in the D3-6A power ratings. CY’s lone loss was a 35-33 squeaker against No. 1 Cumberland Valley. They’ve rattled off six straight wins, and hung 69 points on Red Lion last week for coach Gerry Yonchiuk, the former longtime Lebanon skipper. Reading is looking for a bounce-back after falling to Manheim Township last week, in a game the Streaks led 49-0 at the half. CY won the D3-6A championship in 2020, and went all the way to the PIAA title game that fall. … Key stat: Reading’s D has been pretty good; the Knights are allowing 223.9 yards a game, third-best among Section 1 teams. Reading’s bugaboo? Turnovers. The Knights have 20 giveaways, and they can't do that vs. CY. … Key kids: Two CY names to know, including sleek RB Juelz Goff, who zoomed for 178 yards and three TD runs in the Panthers’ 30-20 nonleague win over Hempfield back in Week 3. And CY DB Saxton Suchanik, who had a 90-yard pick-6 TD INT vs. the Knights in the same game. Goff, a talented junior, has a scholarship offer from Old Dominion, and he’s visited Penn State. … And this: Reading QB Amier Burdine leads all Section 1 backs with 719 rushing yards. CY has to keep him contained.

DISTRICT 3 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

