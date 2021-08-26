The 2021 high school football season kicks off Friday. A combined total of 21 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams will be in action across 17 games. To get you prepped, check out the season debut episode of the weekly L-L Football Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Up first, LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Jeff Reinhart stops by Lampeter-Strasburg to chat with lineman/linebacker Nick Del Grande and new head coach Victor Ridenour.

Afterward, Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk. Together, the trio breaks down all Week One action involving L-L League squads, and gives their prediction of winners/losers for each game.