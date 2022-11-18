Of the three semifinal games featuring exclusively L-L football teams tonight, the one with the most history is Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Manheim Central.

The Pioneers and Barons clashed every season while the two were in Section Two before this season's league realignment bumped L-S down to Section Four. In general, MC has had their counterparts' number in recent years, but the Pioneers did come away with the win the last time both teams met in the postseason back in 2010.

The winner gets a spot in the Class 4A championship against one of Bishop McDevitt and Twin Valley; the Crusaders have plenty of previous bouts against the Barons and Pioneers as well.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be live on-site with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. before kickoff at 7 p.m.

You can check out the livestream on Facebook here.