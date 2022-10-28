In an absolutely packed regular-season finale week for L-L League football, Exeter and Manheim Central stand above the rest of the field.

Both the Eagles and Barons enter week 10 with identical 9-0 records. Manheim Central is atop the Class 4A power ratings in District 3, while Exeter sits at No. 2 in Class 5A behind fellow unbeaten Solanco. A win for either side would be crucial for seeding entering the postseason.

But more than anything, the Section Two title for the new-look L-L League is on the line. And the Barons are looking to achieve some redemption after last year's playoffs; they were the No. 2 seed in Class 5A in 2021 but got upset 43-26 by the Eagles, who went on to win the district title.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk will be live on-site with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. before kickoff at 7 p.m.

You can check out the livestream on Facebook here.