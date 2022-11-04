It's do or die time for L-L League high school football. The District 3 playoffs are beginning tonight.

17 teams from the new-look L-L have made it to districts. The slate is slightly smaller this evening, however, since 10 will be on bye until next week. And of the seven squads taking the field first, only two will be facing off against each other.

That would be Elizabethtown and Cocalico in Class 5A. The Bears are seeded fifth with an 8-2 record, their best campaign since 2007. They host the No. 12 Eagles (6-4), perennial playoff qualifiers who managed to force their way into the playoffs with three straight wins to close the regular season.

Cocalico has owned the series in recent years, winning the last 11 meetings. E-town has one of the league's top offenses, however, so this should be an interesting showdown. Winner will travel to No. 4 Gettysburg next Friday for the Class 5A quarterfinals.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be live on-site with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. before kickoff at 7 p.m.

You can check out the livestream on Facebook here.