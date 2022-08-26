Change is in the air across the new-look L-L League for football after the inclusion of 13 teams from Berks County, but some things will remain the same.

Case in point: the high-octane rivalry between former Section Two rivals Warwick and Cocalico, who will face off in Denver to kick off the 2022 season.

