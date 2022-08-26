Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L League football

Cocalico's Aaryn Longenecker (1) runs in for a touchdown against Warwick during second-half action of an L-L League Section 2 football game in Cocalico's Eagle Stadium in Denver on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Change is in the air across the new-look L-L League for football after the inclusion of 13 teams from Berks County, but some things will remain the same.

Case in point: the high-octane rivalry between former Section Two rivals Warwick and Cocalico, who will face off in Denver to kick off the 2022 season. 

LNP sports reporter John Walk will be on-site to provide updates as part of our Game-of-the-Week coverage, and he'll also be conducting a live, pre-game interview with longtime Warriors head coach Bob Locker on Facebook.

You can check out the stream here at 6:30 p.m.

