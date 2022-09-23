Octorara's football program received devastating news back at the start of June when the team received the news of an accident involving senior Mason Ellingsworth, who lost both of his legs after a commercial truck collided with a tractor he was driving.

In spite of the tragedy, Ellingsworth has gone above and beyond in both his recovery and in staying involved with his Braves family. And they're giving back to him as well; he'll be honored as part of the Homecoming Court during tonight's game against Conrad Weiser.

On the field, Octorara will be looking to right the ship after a 1-3 start. Meanwhile, the Scouts are 2-2, coming off of a righteous upset last Saturday over undefeated Elco.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk will be live on-site with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. before kickoff at 7 p.m.

You can check out the livestream on Facebook here.