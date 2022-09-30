The L-L League looks like the conference to beat this season in District 3. Of the eight remaining unbeaten teams across Central PA, all but one comes from the L-L.

That group includes Elizabethtown, Exeter and Solanco in the top three spots of Class 5A, Manheim Central at the peak of Class 4A and the trio of Wyomissing, Lancaster Catholic and Hamburg in Class 3A alongside West Perry from the Mid-Penn.

However, one of the latter two L-L teams is destined to drop out after tonight. Lancaster Catholic and Hamburg will face off at Crusader Stadium in a bout to determine who will stay at the top of the standings in both Section Five and the Class 3A District 3 playoff race.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be live on-site with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. before kickoff at 7 p.m.

