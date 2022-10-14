Of the 19 games on tap for week 8 of the L-L League football season, none loom larger than Exeter at Hempfield.

Yes, it's one of just two non-section matchups on the slate tonight, but the Eagles and Black Knights currently stand as two of the best teams in District 3; they're respectively the No. 2 teams in Class 5A and 6A power-ratings wise, and Exeter is one of six remaining undefeated squads in the district as well, with Hempfield not far behind at 6-1.

Additionally, the two have had some killer wire-to-wire contests in recent memory. The Knights knocked off the Eagles 17-14 last year, avenging a 41-34 overtime defeat from 2020.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be live on-site with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. before kickoff at 7 p.m.

