With the arrival of the Berks County teams to Lancaster-Lebanon League football, one of District 3's hottest rivalries of recent memory is now under the L-L banner.

Governor Mifflin will be hosting Exeter tonight in Shillington for a rematch from the 2021 Class 5A District 3 Championship game, where the Eagles knocked off the top-ranked Mustangs to win the title and move onto states; they'd go all the way to the semifinals before losing to Penn-Trafford, the eventual champions.

Exeter is rolling with three straight victories to open up the season, while Governor Mifflin is looking to build momentum after a 1-2 start.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be live on-site with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. before kickoff at 7 p.m.

You can check out the livestream on Facebook here.