A week after Lancaster Catholic took down Hamburg in a battle of unbeaten Section Five teams, it's Section Three's turn to take the spotlight for a heavyweight showdown.

Solanco and Elizabethtown are both 6-0, and the two rivals are respectively in the top spots of the Class 5A District 3 power ratings heading into week 7. The Bears will head to Quarryville tonight to take on the Golden Mules for control of Section Three and the No. 1 seed in districts.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be live on-site with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. before kickoff at 7 p.m.

You can check out the livestream on Facebook here.