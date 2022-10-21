Just two weeks remain in the regular season for L-L League football, and the penultimate Friday features what could be a high-scoring affair in Section Three as our Game of the Week.

Elizabethtown is hosting Garden Spot in a battle for second place in the section behind Solanco. Both the Bears and Spartans are also looking to solidify spots in the Class 5A playoff chase in District 3.

Look out for eye-popping offensive numbers in this one. E-town leads the league with just over 483 yards per game; the Bears rank first in passing yards with 2,324 as well. Garden Spot isn't far behind, however; the Spartans are third in yards per game (412).

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be live on-site with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. before kickoff at 7 p.m.

You can check out the livestream on Facebook here.