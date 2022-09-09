There are 12 undefeated teams remaining in L-L League football heading into week 3, and two of them will face off tonight in Columbia, as the Crimson Tide host Elco.

The visiting Raiders dominated West York in the opening game of the year before pulling off a comeback victory against Annville-Cleona last Thursday. Meanwhile, Columbia has looked as effective as it has in recent years, topping Eastern York and former head coach Bud Kyle in week one before winning at Hanover this past week.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be live on-site with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. before kickoff at 7 p.m.

