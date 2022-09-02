The L-L League got the 2022 season started with a bang last week, and two of the most notable results came from former Section Two rivals Cocalico and Solanco, who have moved elsewhere in the expanded setup following the inclusion of the 13 teams from Berks County.

The Eagles trailed early against Warwick before bouncing back to pick up a 42-27 victory. Meanwhile, the Golden Mules finished strong against Lampeter-Strasburg, holding off the Pioneers late to win 40-35.

LNP | LancasterOnline spoke with Cocalico head coach Bryan Stohl ahead of last week's game, so this time, sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will chat with Solanco athletic director Anthony Hall during pregame in Quarryville at 6:30 p.m.

You can check out our Facebook livestream here.